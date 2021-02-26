MAFS fans shocked Paige Banks is hesitant to walk away from Chris Williams marriage

Chris Williams has taken his new wife Paige Banks on the emotional rollercoaster of a lifetime. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight is facing a situation the franchise has never seen before.

While fans questioned the pairing of Chris Williams and Paige Banks from the matchmaking special, we’re only a few episodes in and fans are already begging her to leave the marriage.

Viewers didn’t think it could get worst after Chris told his new wife he wasn’t attracted to her after sleeping with her on the night of their wedding.

For that reason alone, fans had already lost most hope for the match. Fast forward to a few days later where he drops the massive bombshell that his ex-fiancee is pregnant with his child.

Chris admitted he still had feelings for his ex-fiancee

Before Chris shows up to the counseling session with Pastor Cal, Paige recounts to the resident expert that Chris informed her, “Hey, you know just off the record. I just wanna let you know that, you know, me and the mother of my child are going to move forward.”

When asked by Pastor Cal if he still wanted to be with his ex, the 27-year-old replied, “For me, it’s a thing of, it’s tough having somebody else raise your kid.”

Does Chris really have a baby on the way? According to Chris, he saw the positive test and his ex has had it verified by her doctor.

While Pastor Cal points out that he can still raise his child and not be with the mother romantically, Chris admits this whole process made him realize he was possibly still in love with her.

During this conversation, Chris reveals that he would rather pursue a divorce with Paige.

Pastor Cal left the conversation saying, “I normally will fight tooth and nail for a marriage. Not this one.”

Fans want Paige to leave the situation

Although Chris told Paige he wasn’t attracted to her, it didn’t stop him from having sex with her almost every day since they have been together.

After only knowing each other for a few short days, he has given her more than enough reasons to want to leave the relationship.

However, as soon as Pastor Cal leaves, Chris decides to whisper in her ear something quiet enough to obviously try to escape the cameras.

Surprising fans, she revealed in her confessional that Chris told her that he was afraid if he stayed with her that he would fall in love with her.

At a time when Paige should be confidently walking away with her head held high, she is instead unsure and confused. As he leaves their “mutual apartment”, it almost seems as if she doesn’t want him to leave.

Paige “ idk. Where should I go from here?”



HOME. GO HOME GIRL. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/iidMffW3wR — love to see it (@_apassionista) February 25, 2021

It’s clear fans do not understand what is going through Paige’s head during the social experiment.

What should’ve been an immediate clue to run has Paige still considering leaving the door open on her marriage with Chris

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.