MAFS Atlanta: Paige admits she has some wedding night regrets, thanks viewers for supporting her

Married at First Sight: Atlanta is quickly heating up thanks to one couple, Paige Banks and Chris Williams.

Viewers already have a soft spot for Paige, who’s been through a whirlwind of emotions just hours after tying the knot.

Many people believe that Paige got the short end of the stick by being paired with Chris.

The MAFS experts have come under fire for the odd pairing.

Things seem to be getting worse for Paige with each episode.

After having sex with Chris on their wedding night–and again the next morning–she was then told that he had no attraction to her.

Fans were outraged, and now the 26-year-old is sharing her own regrets.

Paige regrets the wedding night

The Married at First Sight star had a chat with Madamenoire and of course, the wedding night conversation came up.

Paige admitted if she knew then what she knows now, she would not have slept with Chris during their wedding night, or the morning after.

“If I could go back in time, I definitely would have made different decisions regarding what happened the night before and that morning, for sure,” admitted Paige.

The successful accountant also confessed to feeling “disheartened” when Chris revealed that he was not attracted to her.

“I think any woman would feel like, ‘Dang!’ You know? I was very disheartened because I’m married to you. You’re my husband. Obviously, any woman, especially on their wedding, want to feel desired, loved, appreciated, and valued,” commented Paige.

“And trust and believe, I already had a lot of insecurities going into the wedding,” she added.

The MAFS star shared that her new husband’s comments were hurtful and only added to her insecurities.

“I didn’t like my look in general, already,” explained the reality TV personality.

“So, I was already having things in the back of my head — insecurities. So for that to have been brought up later down the line, it really did hurt my feelings.”

Paige thanks MAFS fans for their support

The Married at First Sight star had a rocky start with Chris, but thankfully she also has the support of fans.

“I just want to say that I’m really grateful for the people who have been super supportive of me throughout this process,” noted Paige. “It’s not easy to go through this process in general, anybody who’s a participant, but most importantly my situation, which is extremely unique.”

She added, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to speak on your platform to reassure people of some of the decisions I made as a woman.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.