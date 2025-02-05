MAFS Season 14 stars Michael and Jasmina: Where are they now?

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar made for a cute pair when they were matched in Season 14.

However, to this day, it’s hard to understand why the Boston couple didn’t work out.

We can cough it up to a lack of chemistry, at least on Jasmina’s end, which, unfortunately, didn’t change during the eight-week experiment.

The couple also had major communication issues, and despite the experts’ intervention, they couldn’t get on the same page.

The duo surprisingly stayed married on Decision Day but by the time the reunion rolled around, the marriage was over.

They got divorced and seemingly severed all ties with each other since then, but where are Michael and Jasmina today?

Is MAFS star Michael Morency about to become a dad?

Michael made it known that he’s officially off the market, sharing an exciting “life update 👩🏽👴🏿” on Instagram.

The post had a carousel of images, the first showing two hats, one pink with the word “MOM” and one blue with the words “DAD EST. 2025” displayed on the front.

The second photo showed Michael with a stunning brunette, marking the first time he’s shared any information about his relationship on social media.

The MAFS alum was also making a baby announcement with the pink and blue hats displayed in the snap.

This means major congratulations to the couple and Michael, who’s about to become a first-time dad.

Michael is not big on social media and since his time on MAFS, he has kept his personal life private.

The Boston native occasionally shares photos of his travels and his career as a personal trainer, but those are rare, only posting 18 photos since joining Instagram in 2022.

Jasmina Outar is enjoying her single life in Boston

Unlike her ex-husband, who prefers to be low-key, Jasmina is a social butterfly and loves sharing her life on social media.

The early childhood educator is very active on Instagram, posting snaps from concerts, trips abroad, her girls’ night out, and many other adventures with her friends.

She has remained close with some of her season 14 castmates, including Noi Phommasak and BFF Katina Goode.

Jasmine also sparked a friendship with castmate Steve Moy and the duo shared photos from their brunch in 2023.

“Got a chance to catch up with @jas_mi_na for brunch today! Thanks for being a great friend, for the positive energy and advice when needed, and for keeping it real with me as always 🙏🏽,” wrote Steve in an Instagram post.

As for her personal life, Jasmina is back in the dating pool but there’s no one serious that we know of.

In the meantime, she’s living her best single life in Boston.

