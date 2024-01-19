MAFS Season 14 update: What happened to Jasmina and Michael?

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency had all the makings of a great couple, but, for some reason, they couldn’t make it work.

The Married at First Sight Season 14 alums had a good thing going when they first tied the knot.

At some point, Jasmina put her husband in the friend zone, and they were never really able to get past that.

During the eight-week experiment, they had a few explosive moments as they struggled to communicate properly.

However, Jasmina and Michael chose to stay married on Decision Day and work on their marriage. It was a move that surprised everyone.

Unfortunately, being in the real world didn’t make things easier for the couple, and they called it quits days after opting to stay married.

Things didn’t exactly end amicably as Michael chose to end his marriage for good – claiming at the reunion that Jasmina didn’t put any effort into the relationship.

The exes were face to face again during the MAFS: Where Are They Now? special and tried to get closure, but they still didn’t see eye to eye.

A lot of time has passed since their romance ended, so where are Jasmina and Michael today?

MAFS star Jasmina Outar is living her best single life in Boston

If Instagram is anything to go by, and it is, Jasmina is living her best life as a single woman.

The social butterfly is a preschool teacher by day, and by night, she’s having adventures with her friends – from restaurants, concerts, and nightclubs to sipping on mimosas and traveling the world.

After her divorce, the 32-year-old enjoyed a trip to Jamaica. Colombia was also ticked off her travel bucket list.

While she was unlucky in love during her time on MAFS, Jasmina made some great friends.

She’s still besties with Katina Goode and has also formed a close bond with Steve Moy.

The two caught up for lunch a few months ago and shared the special moment on Instagram.

“Got a chance to catch up with @jas_mi_na for brunch today!” wrote Steve. “Thanks for being a great friend, for the positive energy and advice when needed, and for keeping it real with me as always 🙏🏽.”

Did Michael Morency soft-launch his new girlfriend?

The 30-year-old person trainer is seemingly off the market, although he hasn’t confirmed his new relationship.

We picked up the hint when he posted a 2023 roundup of images in December, and we spotted a mystery female in the mix.

The second photo in the slide showed a stunning, curly-haired woman dressed in black, seemingly on a date with the MAFS star.

Michael didn’t tag her in the photo. He even cropped off a bit of her face in the post. However, we know a soft launch when we see one, and we’re happy that he found love again after his divorce.

Michael also has a busy social life. At one point, he jetted off to Dubai, then celebrated his 30th birthday in Las Vegas with a group of close friends in March of 2023.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.