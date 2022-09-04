MAFS: Jasmina Outar and Katina Goode enjoy ‘table for 2’ in stylish outfits

Jasmina Outar enjoys a night out with fellow MAFS star Katina Goode. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

Married at First Sight aims to match singles with someone they are compatible with, hoping they can establish a lasting relationship.

They’ve accomplished their goal quite a few times. However, some of their biggest success stories ended up being friendships and not marriages.

Jasmina Outar and Katina Goode were stars of Season 14 of MAFS. During their time on the show, their husbands became friends, and they became close as well.

They were often seen on the show supporting one another during the process and helping each other manage the struggles of marrying a stranger.

Now that the show has ended, Jasmina and Katina have remained friends. They’ve enjoyed traveling together, celebrating birthdays, and enjoying a simple girl’s night out.

Recently, the two showed off their fashionable looks when they got together for a night of good food and girl chat.

Jasmina Outar and Katina Goode look stunning for a night out

The MAFS alums decided to go out for a night on the town and enjoy a good meal together.

During their adventure, they took a moment to snap a quick pic to show Instagram their stylish outfits.

Jasmina, known for her fashion-forward wardrobe, wore a bright green halter top with khaki pants. She completed her look with a pair of orange heels and a matching purse.

Katina went for a more subtle look with a brown two-piece pants set, white heels, and a green bucket hat.

The ladies posed side-by-side with big smiles while Katina captioned the post saying, “Table for 2.”

Since the show has ended, the women consider themselves family and never miss an opportunity to get together and enjoy each other’s company.

MAFS has been renewed for another season

Currently, the popular Lifetime series is in its 15th season. For the first time, filming took place on the West Coast in San Diego, California.

Fans and former MAFS stars alike have been very vocal about their thoughts on the current season. It seems that many viewers feel frustrated with selected couples and the lack of involvement from the experts.

Despite the criticisms, MAFS will return for a 16th season. The new season will be in Nashville – another first for the series.

Experts Pastor Calvin and Dr. Pepper will return to the panel to help Nashville hopefuls find love. New experts Dr. Pia Holec and DeVon Franklin, who joined the show this season, are expected to return for the new season as well.

Season 16 of MAFS is scheduled to premiere in January 2023.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Lifetime.