Jasmina Outar reveals if she found husband Michael Morency attractive on their wedding day

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency got hitched on the latest episode of Married at First Sight and they appeared to have the sweetest nuptials so far.

While both Jasmina and Michael seem to have great qualities about them, the big question was whether Jasmina found Michael to be attractive.

Michael was very vocal about finding Jasmina to be gorgeous as he gushed that his bride looked like a Barbie.

Now, Jasmina has revealed her first impression of Michael on Married at First Sight: Afterparty.

Jasmina Outar reveals what she first thought of Michael Morency

Jasmina made for a stunning bride on her wedding day and both Michael and MAFS viewers praised her gorgeous look.

While on Married at First Sight: Afterparty, host Keshia Knight Pulliam got Jasmina to open up more about how she felt when she saw Michael as she walked down the aisle, and fortunately for Michael, Jasmina’s first response was positive.

Jasmina said her first impression was thinking Michael was cute and she appreciated the burgundy suit he boldly chose.

Jasmina beamed as she revealed one of her first thoughts was, “Oh he did a color? He’s bold. I like it.”

Jasmina expressed that any nerves or emotion she had walking down the aisle had nothing to do with Michael’s looks since she found her new husband attractive.

In fact, Jasmina revealed why she shed tears as she walked down the aisle.

Jasmina shared that the first thing she heard when walking down the aisle was one of Michael’s sisters gushing about how pretty she was and exclaiming that they loved her wedding dress.

That comment meant a lot to Jasmina because her own family hated her dress since they felt it didn’t properly reflect her and that led Jasmina to worry that Michael’s family would hate the dress as well.

So when Jasmina heard Michael’s sisters immediately raved about the dress it made her emotional and relieved as she walked down the aisle.

Jasmina and Michael jump the broom at their wedding

Similar to beloved MAFS couple Woody and Amani, Jasmina and Michael partook in a common tradition in African American culture during their wedding by jumping the broom at their ceremony.

As Keshia Knight Pulliam explained during the Afterparty, jumping the broom dates back to slavery when enslaved African Americans were kept from getting formerly married and so they would jump the broom to solidify their union.

Jasmina expressed that it was important for her to honor that tradition and time will tell if Jasmina and Michael enjoy even more traditions together as a couple.

