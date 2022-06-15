Katina Goode enjoys ‘after work drinks’ with Jasmina Outar and Noi Phommasak

Katina Goode partakes in a girls’ day with her MAFS costars after work. Pic credit: @__slimmgoodie/Instagram

Katina Goode gained both a husband and valuable friendships from her time on Married at First Sight Season 14.

With Married at First Sight Season 14 officially ending, many of the cast have kept in touch.

Recently, Katina Goode enjoyed drinks with two of her MAFS Season 24 costars.

Katina Goode goes drinking with Noi Phommasak and Jasmine Outar

Katina Goode took to Instagram to share photos from her time with her Married at First Sight Season 14 costars and friends Jasmina Outar and Noi Phommasak.

In the first post, Katina and Jasmina posed for a selfie in front of a blue sky as Katina chucked up a peace sign. Katina wore her hair in faux locs while Jasmina wore a black cap.

Katina wrote over the photo, “After work drinks on a Monday is a must especially in the summer time.”

Pic credit: @__slimmgoodie/Instagram

Noi shared a post from their outing that Katina reshared. In the photo, the trio wrapped their arms around one another and were all smiles for a nighttime photo.

The photo put the ladies’ outfits on display. Jasmina flaunted her slender figure in a fitted white crop top, baggy pants, and sneakers.

Noi displayed her love for pastel in a soft-colored crop top and denim shorts showing off her toned legs. She completed the look with white sides and a fun half-up half-down hairstyle.

Katina went with a black and white look featuring a black long-sleeve and black and white patterned shirt with black heels.

Noi wrote over the photo “Goodnight Boston” with a moon emoji.

Pic credit: @__slimmgoodie/Instagram

Olajuwon Dickerson and Katina Goode remained married after Decision Day

Olajuwon and Katina had a rocky relationship, but by Decision Day, the pair chose to stay married.

While four couples from the Boston season said yes on Decision Day, only two have remained married, including Olajuwon and Katina.

Viewers were not big fans of Olajuwon, but at the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion, Olajuwon expressed gratitude that social media’s opinion of him didn’t sway Katina.

Olajuwon also expressed that he was humbled watching the show and learned to be less rigid with his expectation of a wife since he had previously demanded that his wife cook and clean.

The other couple that has remained together post-MAFS is Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak.

Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency divorced after Decision Day, as did Mark Maher and Lindsey Georgoulis. Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette called off their marriage shortly after the honeymoon.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.