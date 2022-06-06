Jasmina Outar teases she was meant to end up with Michael B. Jordan not ex Michael Morency

MAFS star Jasmina Outar is considering pursuing her celebrity crush. Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

While Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency didn’t work out, there’s another Michael that Jasmina expressed having her eye on.

Actor Michael B. Jordan recently split from girlfriend Lori Harvey, and Jasmina went online to share her thoughts and why Michael B. Jordan could be the Michael for her.

Jasmina Outar debates shooting her shot with newly single Michael B. Jordan

Jasmina and Michael went their separate ways post-Decision Day, but Jasmina may be ready to jump back into love with successful actor Michael B. Jordan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jasmina shared several posts discussing her love for Michael B. Jordan, especially now that he’s single.

Michael B. Jordan had been dating socialite Lori Harvey for about a year, but the two recently announced their split, putting Michael B. Jordan back on the market.

Jasmina shared a throwback post of herself in a room covered in baby pink bedding and walls covered in posters and magazine cut-outs that featured several famous Black women.

Jasmina rested on the bed while holding a phone to her ear, exuding 90s vibes.

The caption on the 2021 post read, “Hello? Can I speak to…to Michael…B Jordan.”

Jasmina also referenced Alicia Keyes’s song You Don’t Know My Name, in which a Michael is referenced in her 2022 resharing of the post. Text at the bottom of the post read, “Mooodddddd.”

Pic credit: @jas_mi_na/Instagram

In since-deleted posts, Jasmina also suggested that she was meant to marry a Michael; it just was a B. Jordan and not a Morency like she was matched with on MAFS.

Jasmina also confirmed that she RSVP’d to a wedding and listed Michael B. Jordan as her plus one in the past, proving she’s had a big crush on the actor for quite some time.

Fans appeared to encourage Jasmina to slide in Michael B. Jordan’s DMs and shoot her shot with him now that he’s no longer taken. Jasmina made a video where she appeared tempted by the idea of reaching out and felt like it was something she could potentially do after fans kept gassing her up.

Katina Goode also expressed attraction to Michael B. Jordan

Jasmina isn’t the only one from the Boston Cast who has a soft spot for Michael B. Jordan.

Katina Goode revealed during MAFS: Afterparty that she was hoping to be matched with a “Michael B. Jordan” type when she signed up for Married at First Sight.

While Olajuwon was not what Katina envisioned externally, she was attracted to him, and the two are still happily married.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.