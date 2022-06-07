Katina Goode thanks husband Olajuwon Dickerson for not giving up

Married at First Sight’s Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson are still going strong. Pic credit: @_slimmgoodie/Instagram

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson defied the odds and stuck together after Decision Day.

Now, the two can be more public and share their love with followers online.

Recently, Katina wrote a heartfelt message to her husband Olajuwon, as she thanked him for not giving up on their love.

Katina Goode shows love and appreciation for Olajuwon Dickerson

Katina Goode took to Instagram to share a video featuring several clips from her and Olajuwon’s marriage over the last few months.

Now that the MAFS Season 14 stars can go public with their social media accounts, Katina was able to share videos from their scenic trips together as husband and wife.

The video featured photos and videos on beaches, at sports games, and during dinner outings.

Katina began her touching caption on the post by writing, “The past few months of my life have been quite the journey. Never did I imagine I would do something like this — marry a stranger & take a chance on love. It’s been a long and hard road to say the least, but I came out of it stronger than ever and a better version of myself.”

Katina then addressed Olajuwon and wrote, “To my husband, this has been quite the adventure, I can’t wait for what God has in store for us. Thank you for growing with me, building with me & loving me ❤️ I am so proud of the man you continue to strive to be. Thank you for not giving up on us, and showing up in this marriage every day.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In concluding her post, Katina wrote to Olajuwon, “I love you 😘.”

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson are one of two MAFS Season 14 couples to remain married

The MAFS Season 14 finale saw four out of five couples say yes on Decision Day in an unprecedented moment.

However, the success was short-lived as two couples revealed they had split up during the reunion.

The two couples that didn’t last after Decision Day were Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency and Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark “the Shark” Maher.

The Boston season only produced two lasting couples in Katina and Olajuwon and Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak. Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette barely made it past the honeymoon before divorcing.

While viewers didn’t think Katina and Olajuwon were the healthiest couple, they are still going strong.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, on Lifetime.