MAFS: Ryan and Clara have awkward conversation about love as the couple celebrates one month

Clara Fergus and Ryan Oubre are one of the luckier couples on this season of Married at First Sight. While other participants are dealing with ex-fiancees and attraction issues, Clara just wants her new husband to love her.

Clara’s admitted to falling fast in the past, while her new husband revealed he’s never used the words ‘I love you’ in a romantic relationship.

While Ryan may be lacking in expressing his feelings vocally, he did remember that Clara wanted to take a helicopter ride on their honeymoon.

Arranging a sky-high ride over Atlanta for their one-month anniversary, there is a blink of hope that Ryan is inching toward falling in love with his newly matched wife.

Ryan and Clara have an awkward conversation on their one month anniversary

Celebrating in their backyard, it’s clear fans felt the awkward vibes watching them eat their anniversary dinner.

After a few moments of eating in silence and small talk, Ryan asked Clara how he felt about their relationship.

“So roughly a month in,” Ryan began. “Is this everything you thought it would be?”

Giving him a thoughtful answer, Clara responded, “I think it – this is what I had always hoped for as far as my marriage. I don’t know if I thought that this marriage would end up this – like, going this well this quickly. But, yeah, like as far as the rest of my life, yeah. I think this is what I always wanted. …I think – no complaints thus far.”

Completely changing the mood and pointing toward his home, Ryan replied, “Just besides the siding not matching the house right now?”

Ryan admitted he can see himself falling in love with Clara

Clara ultimately feels they’re not on the same page when it comes to physical and emotional intimacy.

Ryan has set a slow pace to the relationship that Clara ultimately isn’t accustomed too.

Although Ryan admitted he can see himself falling in love with Clara, he explained to producers in a confessional, “What comes out of my mouth, I mean and I want to make sure that if I’m gonna say something that, for what I believe that word represents, that I’m fully behind that myself.”

Do you think Ryan and Clara will stay married on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime