Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

MAFS: Ryan and Clara have awkward conversation about love as the couple celebrates one month


ryan-clara on Married at First Sight
Ryan and Clara’s dinner conversation about love got awkward on the latest episode of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

Clara Fergus and Ryan Oubre are one of the luckier couples on this season of Married at First Sight. While other participants are dealing with ex-fiancees and attraction issues, Clara just wants her new husband to love her.

Clara’s admitted to falling fast in the past, while her new husband revealed he’s never used the words ‘I love you’ in a romantic relationship.

While Ryan may be lacking in expressing his feelings vocally, he did remember that Clara wanted to take a helicopter ride on their honeymoon.

Arranging a sky-high ride over Atlanta for their one-month anniversary, there is a blink of hope that Ryan is inching toward falling in love with his newly matched wife.

monsterscriticsreality

451 570

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

It might be the only one missing from his jazzy suit collection, which would be an absolute shame. ...

View

Mar 25

7 0
Open
It might be the only one missing from his jazzy suit collection, which would be an absolute shame. (📸: Lifetime) ——————- #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #joker #jokersuit #chriswilliams #mafschris #chrisandpaige #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #marriedatfirstsight12 #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #memes #petty #pettymemes #memesdaily #dailymemesforyou

It might be the only one missing from his jazzy suit collection, which would be an absolute shame.

(📸: Lifetime)
——————-
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #joker #jokersuit #chriswilliams #mafschris #chrisandpaige #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #marriedatfirstsight12 #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #memes #petty #pettymemes #memesdaily #dailymemesforyou ...

7 0

Ryan and Clara have an awkward conversation on their one month anniversary

Celebrating in their backyard, it’s clear fans felt the awkward vibes watching them eat their anniversary dinner.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

After a few moments of eating in silence and small talk, Ryan asked Clara how he felt about their relationship.

“So roughly a month in,” Ryan began. “Is this everything you thought it would be?”

Giving him a thoughtful answer, Clara responded, “I think it – this is what I had always hoped for as far as my marriage. I don’t know if I thought that this marriage would end up this – like, going this well this quickly. But, yeah, like as far as the rest of my life, yeah. I think this is what I always wanted. …I think – no complaints thus far.”

Completely changing the mood and pointing toward his home, Ryan replied, “Just besides the siding not matching the house right now?”

Ryan admitted he can see himself falling in love with Clara

Clara ultimately feels they’re not on the same page when it comes to physical and emotional intimacy.

Ryan has set a slow pace to the relationship that Clara ultimately isn’t accustomed too.

Although Ryan admitted he can see himself falling in love with Clara, he explained to producers in a confessional, “What comes out of my mouth, I mean and I want to make sure that if I’m gonna say something that, for what I believe that word represents, that I’m fully behind that myself.”

Do you think Ryan and Clara will stay married on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime

Brianna Sainez
Latest posts by Brianna Sainez (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Did Brandon show up to speak with the experts on decision night?
Married at First Sight spoilers: Did Brandon show up for Taylor on Decision Day?
Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman from MAFS are over.
Married at First Sight: Katie admits she cheated on Derek with her ex
danielle-dodd
Danielle Dodd on bedrest – Pregnant MAFS alum updates fans as she hits 36 weeks
brandon-taylor
MAFS Update: Brandon Reid second successful cast member granted annulment after plan to divorce Taylor Dunklin
Erik-Virginia
MAFS: Erik calls out Virginia for liking photos of her exes on Instagram
mafs-decision-day
Married at First Sight spoilers: Here’s who stayed married on Decision Day and who got divorced
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x