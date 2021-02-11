MAFS Atlanta: Clara tells Ryan he’s ‘not ready to live with someone’

It’s clear Married at First Sight fans are rooting for Clara and Ryan this season. Pic credit: Lifetime

Clara and Ryan were one of the luckier couples who hit it off quickly during their wedding as strangers.

This season on Married at First Sight, the experts matched flight attendant Clara with project manager Ryan in the experiment based in Atlanta. So far, the two have built a friendship, but if it was up to Clara, she’s ready to take it to the next level.

Clara admits she’s messy and Ryan is ‘particular’ about his things

Talking to his parents, Clara was able to find out that Ryan has lived with roommates but never with a girlfriend.

His mother admitted that he was a little messy while still at home but he definitely keeps a neater household now that he’s a homeowner. His father does warn her that Ryan is “particular” with his things.

Since Ryan owns his own home, the two have already come to the conclusion that after Decision Day, it would make sense to move in there together.

During their first dinner on their honeymoon, Ryan asks his bride of a few days, “What should I expect living together?”

“I’m messy, for sure,” she quickly replied.

After he further cemented how particular he was with his things, Clara ultimately decided, “I feel like you’re not ready to live with someone yet.”

Concluding it was because he has never lived with someone he’s been involved with before, she said, “It’s kind of a culture shock. Like it’s one thing to have a roommate, but when you’re married you have to sort of be a little more aware of people’s feelings.”

“I know that in my personal history, moving in created problems that weren’t there before. I’m just afraid he’s being a little too optimistic,” she told producers in a confessional. “I’m not sure he’s ready to concede his space.”

Will Clara and Ryan stay together after Decision Day?

One of their biggest obstacles this season is that Ryan admits he has never been in love before. This isn’t the first time this has happened over the years, Katie Conrad faced this problem back in season 10 with Washington DC husband Derek Sherman.

Hopefully, it won’t have the same outcome. Katie and Derick stayed together on Decision Day only to part ways a few months later.

Do you think Clara and Ryan will make their marriage work?

