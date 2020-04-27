Katie Conrad explains ‘the truth’ about her relationship with Derek Sherman on Married at First Sight

Katie Conrad has not had an easy journey during her stint on Married at First Sight, and now she wants to share her truth!

Throughout the season, we’ve not seen Conrad in the best light, and she’s gotten harsh backlash on social media week after week.

At one point, the comments were getting to be too much, and she deactivated the comment section on her Instagram page.

After the reunion aired, things got even worse once viewers learned that the 25-year-old had cheated on her husband, Derek Sherman, a fan favorite this season.

The revelation that Conrad had also gone out on a date with Mindy Shiben’s husband, Zach Justice, certainly didn’t help her case.

Conrad makes an apology on Instagram

The mental health professional has been feeling the heat, and now she has something to say to her critics.

In a recent post on Instagram, Katie shared a message along with photos of herself and Sherman.

It reads, “So here’s the truth — We didn’t fall in love, we weren’t as compatible as we hoped to be. We agreed to move on and see other people. I was at times not my best self. I said hurtful things, did hurtful things, and for that, I’ve said my apologies and paid the consequences.”

It’s not clear if those ‘apologies’ went directly to her ex Derek — when cameras weren’t around — for cheating on him during the marriage. At the reunion, she wasn’t very apologetic.

As for her sneaky date with this season’s shadiest character, Zach Justice, we hope that she gave her “close friend” Mindy a sincere apology as well.

The message continues, “But I was also this — true to myself, and for that, I won’t apologize. I signed up for this to give it a chance, and regardless of the opinions of others who watched from the outside, that’s exactly what I did — I gave it a chance.”

She added, “Everyone deserves to find happiness and love, and I choose to believe it comes when it’s meant to. ‘Settling’ doesn’t mean that someone else isn’t worthy — it just means they aren’t what’s meant for you. As for Derek, I hope he finds this too.”

Are Katie and Derek friends now?

Conrad ended her message with a heart emoji, which leads us to think that things are well between her and Sherman.

This would make sense, since he even came to her defense recently, asking fans to go easy on her.

Mindy Shiben also made a similar request in defense of her friend, saying, “We’ve all done things we aren’t proud of. Imagine those things being broadcasted on national television and criticized by millions of people.

From the bottom of my heart, I beg everyone to #STOPCYBERBULLYING.”

Married at First Sight is now on hiatus.