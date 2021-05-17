MAFS: Jacob has a message for the haters after marriage to Haley comes to end on Decision Day

Married at First Sight star Jacob Harder has a message for the haters after Decision Day. Pic credit: Lifetime

There’s no surprise that Jacob Harder and Haley Harris decided to go their separate ways on this season of Married of First Sight.

For eight weeks, fans have struggled to watch this couple try and get on the same page despite their major differences in personality and communication styles.

Whether you were on Team Haley or Team Jacob, the 39-year-old IT professional has a message for the haters after his marriage to Haley came to an end on Decision Day.

Jacob Harder has a message for the haters

Although leaving the experiment in divorce seems like a failure, it’s clear Jacob is keeping a positive mindset.

“Thank you for all the love and support,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram story. “And to my haters 😘 I hope tomorrow is better for you. Let’s try and elevate each other and not spread hate.”

“Negative energy is infectious and can ruin your day but positivity is just as contagious. Be your best you but live by your own rules and not everyone’s idea of what “should” be.”

Jacob Harder addresses the haters on social media. Pic credit: @areaman30096/Instagram

It’s clear Jacob lives by his words as throughout the process, he stayed true to his love of the 80s and homebody tendencies.

One of the haters could be another husband

If there’s anyone that’s been vocal about Jacob’s relationship with Haley, it was fellow Atlanta husband Chris Williams.

Jacob first got Chris’ attention on social media when he appeared alongside Paige and Briana on Married at First Sight Unfiltered.

The show typically weighs in on the current season, and it’s clear Chris didn’t like what Jacob had to say about him.

While Chris has vowed to not appear on the show due to comments about his marriage from host Jamie Otis, it’s clear he’s still keeping up with the show.

After catching wind of Jacob’s words about him, Chris lashed out on social media, saying that, “It’s a known fact that when your segment comes on people don’t care because your a** is boring!”

It didn’t end there, Chris also had some choice words for Jacob when he heard about the bracelet incident with Haley.

“You can’t buy a $800 gift and ask for it back but feel the need to comment on me buying a car! We are in two different classes my friend,” Chris mocked on social media.

The most explosive reunion yet is set for this Wednesday, and the cast is back months later to dish on what happened after Decision Day.

What do you think will happen at the reunion?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.