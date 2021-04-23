Jacob dishes on the bracelet drama, MAFS star has no regrets about how he handled the situation

Jacob Harder does not regret how he handled bracelet-gate. Pic credit Lifetime

Jacob Harder is dishing about the bracelet saga that’s been rocking Married at First Sight for several weeks now. It all started when he bought Haley an $800 bracelet as a wedding day gift.

However, the sweet gesture quickly turned sour after Jacob noticed that she never wore the item. As a Matter of fact, the bracelet has been with Haley’s mother since their wedding day.

It rubbed Jacob the wrong way because he has brought it up to her several times. The fiasco, now dubbed bracelet-gate, took a nasty turn after the couple had an explosive argument about the piece of jewelry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Does Jacob have any regrets about how he handled the situation?

Jacob Harder talks about bracelet-gate

Jacob was a guest on the latest episode of Married at First Sight Unfiltered, and the bracelet drama was a hot topic on the show.

After watching Haley’s conversation with her mom about the situation Jacob had quite a bit to say.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“I bought the bracelet for my wife,” noted the IT analyst. “Not for it to sit at her house.”

“If this was an investment, you could show some respect and at least have it in the same area code. Like, I don’t think that’s asking a lot, and you know they can say it’s tacky. I think it’s tacky that she didn’t even acknowledge the gift.”

The MAFS star continued, “The fact that it was never in the apartment, clearly she didn’t like it, and that’s fine…she’s acting like I’m the a**hole here? Like I don’t think I am.”

Does Jacob regret how he handled the situation?

After Jacob and Haley’s latest argument about the bracelet, the 28-year-old asked her mom to ship the item to Atlanta, and while Haley’s mom thought Jacob was tacky for wanting it back, he disagrees.

Jacob explained to MAFS Unfiltered host Jamie Otis why he wanted the item back.

“I this point, I just wanted the bracelet back,” noted Jacob. “It’s been like six or seven weeks, and by this time, she’s clearly shown that she did not care one bit about the gift I had gotten her, [she] didn’t acknowledge it right.”

He continued, “And it’s kinda how it’s been with our marriage where I don’t feel like she’s acknowledged me as a husband, so that’s why I asked for it back.”

Jamie later asked the 38-year-old if in retrospect he would have handled the situation differently.

“No, No. I feel it was appropriate so, she feels a different way I’m not surprised. I’m moving on.”

Whose side are you on in bracelet-gate?

Is Jake being too sensitive or is Haley in the wrong?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.