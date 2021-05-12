With Decision Day approaching on Married at First Sight, fans can expect more drama from Chris and Paige. Pic credit: Lifetime

With the unique social experiment coming to a close on Married at First Sight, it’s time for the participants to decide if they want to spend forever with their newly matched partner.

While some of the couples are still on the fence with their choices, viewers were almost positive of what Chris and Paige would decide to do – but as it turns out, Chris’s antics are far from over.

Even after admitting to still being in love with his ex-fiancee and claiming to have a child on the way, it’s clear on Decision Day that the ties between Chris and Paige are not completely severed.

More drama is coming from Chris and Paige

Although Chris checked out of his new marriage weeks before, he’s not finished dropping bombs this season.

In a teaser for Decision Day, even the experts are confused with what Chris and Paige will ultimately decide to do.

Looking for some type of clarity, Pastor Cal bluntly asks the couple, “Let’s just cut to the chase here. Are you saying that this relationship is not over?”

To everyone’s surprise, Chris replies, “I have feelings for Paige.”

Paige, noticeably smiling, also confirms her interest as she tells producers in a confessional, “I’m starting to second guess my decision of getting a divorce.”

Like most viewers observing the show, this didn’t sit well with Dr. Viviana Coles.

After hearing his declaration of feelings for Paige, the resident expert wasn’t afraid to tell Chris, “I feel like you’re doing this to play with her and now to play with us.”

Despite this, Paige uses this as an opportunity to further emphasize her faith, reminding the experts, “God put us in this process for a reason.”

However, some fans are theorizing that Chris’s newly found feelings for Paige are mainly to avoid rejection on television, not actual romance.

Decision Day is quickly approaching for the new couples

While Paige and Chris’s storyline has been anything but smooth, the other remaining couples are also in the hot seat.

From Virginia and Erik’s future living situation to Briana and Vincent’s different communication styles, the choices made on Decision Day will affect the rest of their lives.

What do you think of Chris’s declaration of feelings for Paige on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.