MAFS: Briana is unsure about her marriage after tense conversation with Vincent

Briana is having doubts about her marriage to Vincent. Pic credit:Lifetime

Married at First Sight star Briana Morris is unsure about her marriage to Vincent Morales as Decision Day day looms.

With only hours before they must decide to either stay married or part ways, doubts are starting to creep into Briana’s mind.

The couple started off their marriage strong but as time progressed, cracks started the show in their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Briana’s bossiness has become an issue for Vincent, who gets offended by the slightest thing.

As it turns out, during his interview with the experts, Vincent specifically requested someone who was not direct or assertive. And he told Briana that it was a “turn off” for him to find out that she was bossy.

The comment was off-putting to hear the but will it sway Briana’s decision to stay married?

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Briana is unsure about her marriage to Vincent

The Married at First Sight star was surprised to hear that her bossiness was a turn-off to her husband.

And it gave her more to think about before making her final decision.

After Briana’s tense conversation with Vincent she shared her feelings with her mom.

“Making this decision is harder than I thought it would be and my mom is somebody I lean on for…literally every decision I make,” shared the 28-year old. “So the only way I can make an educated decision on whether or not Vince and I should stay together is to literally talk to my mom about everything.”

During their chat, Briana admitted that she was nervous going into Decision Day.

“At first I was like very sure, sure of myself and sure of everything and now just I’m just like… I mean I think we’re really good together but one thing that did concern me was that he was unorganized and I told him that the other day and he took offense to it, so he’s easily embarrassed,” explained Briana.

She continued, “What I’m afraid of is it becoming something bigger than it actually is because he has taken things that I’ve said in the past in the wrong context.”

Briana tells her mom about Vincent’s turn off

During the heart-to-heart with her mother, Briana also told her about her latest chat with Vincent.

And it’s clear that his comment about her bossiness being a turn off is adding to her doubts about their relationship.

“He told me that at wedding day the fact that everybody said that I was like bossy, he said it was a turnoff and you know, me being bossy, me being direct, me being assertive that’s just how I am. So you saying it’s a turnoff is kinda taking a jab at one of my characteristics,” shared Briana.

The MAFS star continued, “I found out that’s one of the things that he specifically asked the experts not to pair him with… And so like right at week seven for him to say that…I don’t know it just causes concern.”

Do you think Briana will look past her concerns and decide to stay married on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.