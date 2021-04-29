MAFS: Things get tense between Briana and Vincent after he calls her bossiness a ‘turn-off’

Vincent calls Briana’s bossiness a turn-off. Pic credit: Lifetime

Tensions were at an all-time high between Vincent and Briana during the latest episode of Married at First Sight, and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time with Decision Day inching closer.

The couple has had their share of ups and downs throughout the season, but they always managed to steer their relationship back on track.

Despite having an instant connection, the differences between Briana and Vincent are becoming more glaring with each episode. Last week Briana admitted her fears about giving birth due to her struggle with high blood pressure.

However, Vincent made it known that not having kids was a dealbreaker for him, but that’s not the only thing that the couple has to work through before making their final decision.

Vincent tells Briana that her bossiness is a turn-off

It’s clear that Vincent and Briana still have some issues to work through but let’s hope they can do it before Decision Day. Last night things got very tense between the Married at First Sight couple as they discussed the future of their relationship.

Vincent confessed that one of Briana’s traits was something he specifically did not want when he shared with the experts what he required in a wife. As it turns out, Briana’s bossiness is an issue for the young entrepreneur, and he made it known during their chat last night.

“Before coming into this process I specifically said that I didnt wanna be matched with somebody that was super direct,” confessed the 27-year-old.

“Did you specifically say you didn’t want someone who’s direct?” queried Briana

“I said somebody that wasn’t assertive and direct. I’m [gonna] be honest like when I heard that you were bossy, on the wedding? Like when I heard that, that really turned me off,” noted Vincent.

Briana says Vincent’s comment was off-putting

During her conversation with Vincent, the look on Briana’s face was one of surprise. After hearing what her husband had to say, the Married at First Sight star was less than thrilled that being assertive or “bossy” was a turn-off for him.

“Decision Day is approaching and I have a lot to think about,” commented Briana.

“Just the term ‘turn-off’ was off-putting for me. That’s something that’s hard to stomach from your significant other. That’s nothing that you ever want to hear.”

After the tense scene played out, MAFS viewers had quite a bit to say about the couple.

Pic credit:@jsgotte28/Twitter

Pic credit:@Ksev60/Twitter

Pic credit:@gogoprh61/Twittter

Check out the awkward scene below and tell us who you’re siding with on this one.

Note to self: don't tell your partner something about their personality is a "turn-off," because THAT'S a turn-off 😳 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/hgztv6p1Xm — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) April 29, 2021

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.