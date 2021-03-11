Briana discusses communication challenges with Vincent after they hit a rough patch on MAFS

Briana and Vincent are having communication challenges. Pic credit:Bravo

Briana Morris and Vincent Morales have quickly become fan favorites on this season of Married at First Sight.

While the show has been overshadowed by negative drama, people are still very much interested in seeing love blossom between the couples.

Vincent and Briana are giving us hope that something good will come out of this season.

The couple hit it off from the moment they met and their relationship has been steadily growing since the wedding day.

However, now that the honeymoon is over and the couple is trying to merge their lives, we’re seeing cracks in the relationship.

Last week, Briana’s sarcasm and her direct attitude became sore points for Vincent and he shockingly walked out during a conversation with his wife.

Vincent says he needs respect

Vincent has always been very big on respect.

During a past therapy session with Pastor Cal, Vincent and Briana opened up about their relationship.

When asked about issues that might arise in their relationship Vincent noted that “respect” was a very big thing for him.

“I’ve always been huge about respect,” admitted Vincent.

“And not saying that you disrespect me,” he continued, “But that’s one thing that’s kinda like a pet peeve for me. So respect, respect, respect.”

He also talked about Briana’s tone and the way she communicates. “It’s not what you say but how you say it. That’s key for me” remarked the MAFS star.

This communication was put to the test after an interaction between them turned ugly and Vincent took offense to something Briana said.

During their tense conversation, he left their apartment, after telling Briana that he felt disrespected.

However, Briana recently had a chat to discuss her first fight with Vincent and address how they’re working on communication.

Briana talks about communication issues with Vincent

The Married at First Sight star had an interview with RealiTV with Bee and delved into her argument with Vincent.

Briana admitted that when he walked out during their conversation she was confused.

“I was just confused when he left. I didn’t understand his reasoning, but it was apparent that he was hurt,” said Briana. “He did communicate to me that he would be back soon but just needed a minute to think.”

The 28-year-old also shared what they are doing to address their communication issues.

“What we’re doing as a couple is trying to understand one another so that he knows nothing I say comes from a bad place,” confessed Briana. “And when he feels as if something is going horribly wrong, he communicates that to me instead of taking action.”

She added, “Our goal is to meet in the middle and become effective communicators without losing a sense of ‘self’ during the process.”

Do you think there’s more issues to come for Briana and Vincent?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.