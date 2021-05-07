MAFS: Erik gets emotional during date night with Virginia as Decision Day approaches

Erik and Virginia enjoy their final date before Decision Day. Pic credit:Lifetime

There are only a few days left until the Married at First Sight couples reveal their decision to either stay married or get divorced, so Erik and Virginia are trying to enjoy their final date before the big day.

Some fans have been on the fence about the couple — whose nine-year age difference seems to be a big factor in how they view life.

Virginia enjoys partying, drinking, and hanging out with her male friends while Erik is a level-headed airline pilot who has traditional notions about marriage.

Coupled with their varying views on politics, relationships, and a host of other things the MAFS stars have clashed quite a bit this season.

But now the eight-week experiment has come to an end and fans are itching to see how things will play out between them.

Erik pours out his heart to Virginia

The Married at First Sight couples will spend their last 24-hours apart before seeing each other on Decision Day.

However, before the moment arrives Erik and Virginia enjoyed a romantic outing and reflected on their time together.

During their sweet date, Erik gave a toast to his wife and opened about how he truly felt.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, we’ve worked hard through things but I think overall we’ve come through this and…I love every day spending the time with you,” he declared.

At one point the MAFS star even got emotional while talking to Virginia.

“I love you so much and it’s just so nice to have someone like that, you know, cause I’ve been looking for that for a long time,” confessed Erik tearfully.

Virginia and Erik share their feelings about Decision Day

While the other MAFS participants have kept relatively mum about what their final decision will be, Erik was quite open about Decision Day.

It seems the 34-year-old doesn’t need extra time to make up his mind because he already knows what he will decide regarding his marriage to Virginia.

“For me, it’s an absolute yes! I wanna continue this I do, and I wanna work on it. So that’s my plan as of right now,” shared Erik. “I think we’re on the same page but then again I just don’t know.”

As for Virginia, she wasn’t as confident about what she will decide when the moment arrives.

“You know I in no way shape or form think if we both say yes on Decision Day it’s just gonna be easy from there on out. You know, we do still have these issues that I think are pretty big and they keep coming up all the time so there’s lots to think about the next couple days.”

Do you think both Erik and Virginia will decide to stay married on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.