MAFS: Virginia and Erik clash over soulmate beliefs hours before Decision Day

Married at First Sight couple Virginia and Erik clash on soulmate beliefs just hours before Decision Day Pic credit: Lifetime

With less than a week until Decision Day, the pressure is on for the Married at First Sight couples in Atlanta.

While the arguments have been plentiful for new couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs, their latest blow-up only proves the two have a lot to consider before committing to forever together.

Erik is clear that Virginia is the woman he wants to spend his life with. However, the 34-year-old military pilot has admitted that his feelings for his new wife might be stronger than hers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This becomes even more apparent as Virginia and Erik clashed over soulmate beliefs hours before Decision Day.

Virginia and Erik clash over soulmate beliefs

With the finish line to the experiment approaching, it’s time for those final conversations between the participants to truly understand why they were matched.

However, over dinner, Erik found something out about Virginia that he wished he didn’t.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“Do you believe in, like, soulmates?” Virginia asked Erik in between courses. “Like, that there’s, like, one person for everyone?”

“Yeah,” Erik answered quickly.

Calling out his previous marriage, Virginia continued, “Cause, like, I’m sure there was a point in time when you thought she was, like, your one soul mate or whatever.”

“I’m not going to lie. I did for a period of time,” Erik answered honestly. “I did. I was wrong.”

“But my point is, I believe in fate, but I don’t necessarily believe, in, like, soul mates,” Virginia told her husband of almost two months. “I don’t really think that, like, you just have, like one soul mate.”

It’s clear this rubbed Erik the wrong way as he’s already expressed that he feels like he isn’t Virginia’s number one person.

Although Erik asked the experts for an independent woman that could take his extended work schedule, Virginia may be too independent to the point where he doesn’t feel needed.

Decision Day is a short 7 days away

While this week the two were arguing about soulmates, that issue follows a long laundry list of sensitive topics.

Virginia and Erik may have been the match with an instant attraction this season, but the cracks in their relationship hit a breaking point while on retreat with the other couples.

From their future living situation to their animals, if they choose to be together, they will have a lot of work ahead of them in their relationship.

Do you think Erik and Virginia will stay together on Decision Day?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.