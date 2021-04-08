MAFS: Jacob says Chris Williams has ‘fundamentally screwed up in so many ways’ during his marriage

Jacob says Chris has fundamentally screwed up. Pic credit:Lifetime

Jacob Harder is about to upset his Married at First Sight costar Chris Williams once again.

Chris has gone on several angry rants throughout the season as viewers and some of his cast members have commented on his behavior.

The 27-year-old angered fans this season for treating his wife Paige with very little respect.

Paige for her part has continued to give her husband more chances than we can count, but in the latest episode, she appeared to be done with him for good.

The young accountant has gotten sympathy for having to endure Chris’s behavior throughout their marriage, but Chris has not garnered much sympathy from anyone.

A few weeks ago, Chris lashed out at Jacob on social media for commenting on his marriage.

The entrepreneur is about the lash out once again because Jacob had more to say about Chris and his antics this season.

Jacob says Chris has fundamentally screwed up

Jacob, Briana, and Paige were guests on an episode of Married and First Sight Unfiltered.

As you can imagine, Paige and Chris were a major topic of conversation.

During her appearance on the show, Paige admitted to feeling frustrated with herself for giving Chris so many chances, but she wasn’t the only one who was frustrated with the situation.

Jacob wasn’t too impressed with Chris either.

When host Jamie Otis asked the 38-year-old to give his take on his controversial castmate, Jacob did not hold back.

He commented on the last interaction between Chris and Paige when the MAFS star told his wife that he felt rejected because she didn’t answer his calls.

“He’s just fundamentally screwed up in so many ways as to how he’s conducting himself,” commented Jacob. “After what you’ve done to her over the past however many weeks… and then you’re gonna come at her for missing some phone calls?”

“It’s like come on dude, what world are you on?” added Jacob.

Briana comments on Chris’s behavior

Jacob wasn’t the only person who had something to say during the Married at First Sight Unfiltered episode as Briana gave her take on the situation as well.

“It’s so much coming out of his mouth and you don’t really hear anything,” noted Briana. “It’s nothing really being said in my opinion.”

However, much like the rest of us, Briana is happy to see Paige finally getting off the rollercoaster that Chris has dragged her on.

“I am kind of glad to see her like finally getting frustrated with him,” noted the MAFS star. “Because it’s like everybody else is frustrated with him. And so like I don’t know, it’s just hard to watch.”

Do you think Chris will lash out after hearing what Jacob and Briana had to say about him?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.