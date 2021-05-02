MAFS: Chris Williams lashes out at Jacob Harder again, mocks him over bracelet-gate

Chris Williams continues to lash out at Jacob Harder. Pic credit:Lifetime

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Chris Williams on Married at First Sight, but the controversial cast member is very active on social media.

Chris often lashes out when anyone comments on his marriage to Paige.

Thankfully, the couple has not been shown on MAFS for a few weeks now, and it has been a welcome break for fans.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But if you follow the young entrepreneur on Instagram it’s clear that he’s still very much in tune with what’s been going on the show.

Most recently he set his sites on Jacob Harder after the 38-year-old commented on his relationship during an episode of Married at First Sight Unfiltered.

And this is not the first time that Chris has lashed out at his co-star.

Love Married At First Sight as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Chris Williams lashes out at Jacob Harder again

Chris Williams is the only Married at First Sight cast member who has not appeared on Unfiltered this season.

He vowed to never appear on the show after host Jamie Otis made a comment about his treatment of Paige.

But while he didn’t appear on the show he seems to be watching nonetheless.

And he hasn’t been pleased when his co-stars’ opinions about his marriage — which is often a hot topic on the Unfiltered.

Jacob has gotten the brunt of Chris’s anger over the past few weeks and he recently lashed out at Jacob again in his Instagram Stories.

“It’s funny that you go on unfiltered to have a convo and talk shit about me but when word got to me about what you were saying and I approached you were mum,” wrote Chris.

“The level of disrespect is crazy,” added the 27-year-old.

“Whatever I say or didn’t say was said to the person’s face. I don’t throw rocks and hide.”

Pic credit:@chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Chris mocks Jacob over bracelet-gate

This is not the first time that the Married at First Sight star has lashed out at Jacob.

A few weeks ago, he reeled off a series of comments on Instagram during other appearances by Jacob on Unfiltered.

In one episode he commented on Chris buying his ex a brand new Mercedes and in another, he said Chris fundamentally screwed up his marriage.

However, Chris doesn’t think that Jacob is in any position to comment on his marriage since his relationship with Haley has not been going smoothly.

Jacob and Haley have had several arguments on the show, the latest one being about an expensive bracelet he bought her on their wedding day.

Since Haley has never worn the $800 jewelry, Jacob asked for it back during an argument.

But Chris mocked him for doing this.

“You can’t buy a $800 gift and ask for it back but feel the need to comment on me buying a car! We are in two different classes my friend,” remarked Chris.

Whose side are you on in this MAFS faceoff?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.