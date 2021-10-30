Madison Prewett reveals what it would take for her to appear on any future The Bachelor franchise shows

Madison Prewett opens up about what it would take to get her back on a Bachelor Nation show. Pic credit: ABC

Madison Prewett made her mark on Bachelor Nation when she appeared on and nearly won Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

But before the group took off for Australia, Madison told Peter that she’d have a real issue staying with him if he slept with any of the other women during Fantasy Suites.

We all know he did just that, leading Madison to dump him at the very end, leaving Peter with no one else to propose to except for Hannah Ann Sluss.

Ever since coming in second place, Bachelor Nation has wondered if Madison will ever be back, either as The Bachelorette or on Bachelor in Paradise, and previously, she’s made it clear that she’s not interested.

Now, Madison has opened up about a return to The Bachelor franchise again and she shared what it would take to get her back on the show.

Would Madison Prewett ever be on a Bachelor franchise show again?

Madison has been making the rounds lately to promote her new memoir, Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While speaking with Page Six about her new book and her time on The Bachelor, naturally, she was asked about returning to the show that made her famous or one of its spinoffs.

And Madison was ready with an answer that does not surprise us. She replied, “Listen, it would take a whole lot of Godly men for me to turn my head and be like, ‘Oh, OK!'”

Madison was asked to join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 cast but as viewers saw as the season played out, she took a pass.

She said of her decision not to take part, “I didn’t feel like Paradise was really my scene. Some of my friends went on there and had a great time, so good for them! But it just wasn’t my thing.”

It turns out that The Bachelor probably wasn’t her thing either but Madison admitted after the fact that she wasn’t prepared for some of the things that happened during Peter Weber’s season because she had not actually watched the show before.

Madison Prewett denies dating Mike Planeta after pair was spotted on a date

It looks like finding love within Bachelor Nation off-screen may not be in the cards for Madison Prewett either.

Last month, she was spotted on a date at the Texas State Fair with The Bachelorette heartthrob Mike Planeta.

That had Bachelor Nation excited as many had shipped these two as a perfect couple after meeting him on Katie Thurston’s season. After all, they share similar views and values and they are both beautiful people.

But that was also a bust as Madison denied dating Mike and said that she just doesn’t have time for a relationship right now.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.