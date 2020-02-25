Madison Prewett’s ultimatum on The Bachelor leaves fans split

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Madison Prewett is quickly becoming the woman who everyone is talking about from The Bachelor.

First, it was Victoria Fuller, who has been accused of breaking up four marriages, and now, it’s a woman who is saving herself for marriage.

During tonight’s episode, Madison told Peter Weber that she probably wouldn’t be able to continue filming the show and pursue him as a husband if he had sex with the other women.

He tells her that he did have sex with other women, and she gets up to walk away.

The episode ends without viewers knowing how everything ends.

Madison gets praised for sticking to her values

This decision has viewers split.

While some people praised her for sticking to her values and going for what she wants, others don’t understand why she went on the show in the first place.

People who support her reveal that she’s one of the few people who have come on The Bachelor and fought to stay true to herself and her values.

Madison is one of the few women who came on The Bachelor with standards and knowledge of her self worth. Now everyone is out here flipping shit about it because she won’t let no man or women tell her she can’t stay true to herself. — Allie🌻 (@alyciadaviss) February 25, 2020

I watched this season of the bachelor for the first time tonight & all I can say is I HATE the show BUT for real everyone should follow Madison by staying true to yourself, your morals & values & the right person who wholeheartedly respects all of who you are will come along — Nicole Wagner (@nmwagner_2) February 25, 2020

Tonight’s episode of the bachelor made me cry. I used to be called “prude” in high school because I have the same beliefs. Madison stood up for what she believes in and I love that. She just showed the world what we need more of. #TheBachelorABC — Lindsay Johnson (@lindsayejohns) February 25, 2020

One person revealed that she used to be called a prude for having the same values and beliefs as Madison. However, she loves seeing Madison defend her views, and the person claims that the world could use more people like Prewett.

But there are also people who don’t understand why Madison went on The Bachelor with Peter if this is how she felt.

Madison also gets criticized for going on The Bachelor knowing sex was involved

Of course, Peter is no stranger to sex. He hooked up with Hannah B last season, as she admitted that they hooked up four times in the windmill.

People still believed that Madison shouldn’t compromise her standards, but added that she chose to go on a show where sex would play a role.

Caught The Bachelor tonight and although Madison shouldn’t compromise her standards for anyone, she’s also judging Peter based on a manufactured environment. He’s dating two other girls. On TV. This is not the real world. What did she think he was going to do? — Taylor Dougherty, A Connie Britton Stan Account (@TaylorDherty) February 25, 2020

I like Madison but did this girl ever watch The Bachelor? Why is she there? #TheBachelor — daisy brewer (@daisybr93583150) February 25, 2020

madison is just annoying. end of story, respect for not doing the deed before marriage like mad respect BUT SIS YOU WENT ON THE BACHELOR LIKE ?????????????????? — KP (@kelsopayne) February 25, 2020

We already learned after tonight’s episode that Peter did not choose to send Madison home after she told him that she didn’t want him to have sex with others because she was saving herself for marriage.

In other words, she gets to stick around until the end.

What’s interesting is that Madison had been upfront about her religious values. It was also something her father brought up during her hometown date.

As the episode ended tonight, Madison tells the viewers that while she can understand why Peter chose to hook up with the other women, it’s hurtful since she told him it would hurt her and influence her decision to leave.

And as she tells the cameras, he just didn’t care.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.