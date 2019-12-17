Who is Madison Prewett on The Bachelor Season 24?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Madison Prewett is competing on this season of The Bachelor with the hopes of winning Peter Weber’s heart.

Madison, a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter, is from Auburn, Alabama. When Chris Harrison introduced the women yesterday on social media, he revealed that she was a fun woman with a big personality and a heart of gold.

Harrison also teased that she would get the first one-on-one date with Peter.

One thing that came up during her introduction is her love for basketball. She used to play and even earned the MVP title several times. Reality Steve reveals that her passion for basketball may come from her father, as he works as an assistant basketball coach at Auburn.

Madison’s ABC bio reveals that she helped her high school basketball team win four state championships and she has an unstoppable jump shot.

Her family plays a big role in her life, as she has a close relationship with her father. She claims that it is his determination and push that has kept her fighting for what she wants. She’s also close with her mother, giving her a shout out on Instagram recently.

Now, Madison is looking for someone who will prioritize faith and family. Plus, she wants to find someone who wants children.

She hopes that Peter Weber will be that man that will respect her religion, her beliefs, and have children. Like many of her fellow contestants, she also loves to travel and explore new parts of the world.

Steve also reveals that she has a degree in Communications, and she won $8,000 on The Price Is Right last year. She has a clip of her time on the show on her Instagram account, a post which is over a year old.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.