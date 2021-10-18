Madison Prewett praises Mike Planeta after Texas fair date, says she’s ‘too busy’ for relationship

Madison Prewett has a lot going on in her life since being on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Madison Prewett has found a lot of success and popularity since debuting on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

With over 1 million followers, plenty of people are invested in Madison’s love life and naturally were very excited when she was spotted out with former The Bachelorette contestant Mike Planeta. Especially because Madison and Mike appear to have similar values.

Now, Madison is speaking out about where she’s at in life and offered up her opinion on Mike Planeta and relationships as a whole.

Madison Prewett thinks Mike Planeta is amazing

In an interview with US Weekly, Madison spoke about Mike Planeta and admitted, “I will say Mikey is an amazing guy.”

While Madison appears fond of Mike, she also detailed why she’s not currently in a space for a relationship.

Madison shared, “I’m in a season right now of fully focusing on my book, fully focusing on where God has me right now. And honestly, I don’t think I could be in a relationship right this second even if I wanted to, just because my life is so busy and crazy.”

Madison reveals that she never watched The Bachelor before coming on the show

Part of what’s been keeping Madison so busy these days is her new book, Made for this Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage. In the book, Madison shares a variety of topics and how she felt called to go on The Bachelor.

Madison also addressed the ultimatum viewers felt she gave Peter during fantasy suites and how some viewers criticized her for going on a show where a man explores intimacy with several women since Madison has been very vocal about waiting until marriage.

When talking about her time on The Bachelor, Madison revealed that she actually had never seen the show prior to being cast.

Madison explained, “Everyone’s like, ‘You know what you’re getting yourself into when you go on that show.’ I’d actually never watched The Bachelor, so I truly didn’t know what I was getting myself into.”

When discussing dating, Madison admitted it’s harder to date now than before she was a public figure.

Madison stated, “Not knowing what people know about you, not know about you, their intentions – it definitely makes it a little bit more difficult. But I mean, I’m someone who knows exactly what I want. I know exactly what I need. I don’t really waste my time, like talking to a bunch of people or going on a bunch of dates.”

Considering, Madison doesn’t go on dates much, it could be a good indicator that Mike Planeta had some attributes that caught her eye since the two spent time together at a Texas fair.

As Madison continues to conquer her goals she seems confident she’ll be able to sniff out the right guy for her and seems to prefer to date away from the public eye and The Bachelor franchise.

Regarding potential suitors, Madison shared, “I can tell pretty quickly if our vision and purpose for our life would align [and[ if our beliefs and values align. And I’m pretty picky when it comes to finding someone. It makes it a little bit harder and a little bit more difficult, but I know that when that right person comes, it’s going to make it so much sweeter and better.”

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19th at 8/7c on ABC.