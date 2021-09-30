5 of the hottest photos shared by The Bachelor star Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett puts her beauty on display on social media. Pic credit: ABC

Madison Prewett first debuted on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor and even ended up being Peter’s last-woman standing after he left frontrunner Hannah Ann Sluss.

While Madison’s time on The Bachelor was an emotional roller coaster that ended in a face-off with Peter Weber’s mother during the finale, Madison has still been able to thrive since being on the show.

Boasting 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Madison shares tons of beautiful photos from her life and often highlights her faith, fits, and fun.

The following are five of the hottest photos Madison Prewett has shared.

1. Madison Prewett rocks a little black dress

One of Madison’s hottest photos was taken during a night on the town with Bachelor in Paradise couple, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour.

Madison wore a sizzling black mini dress that showed off her toned legs, along with a baby pink blazer draped around her shoulders. Madison looked camera-ready as she subtly smiled for the camera with her long hair cascading down her side.

2. Madison Prewett glams it up in a golden gown

Madison has an athletic side thanks to her years playing basketball, but she also has a very glamorous side that she put on full display in this photo.

Madison looked stunning as she leaned against a door while wearing a glittery golden one-shoulder gown, high heels, and large hoop earrings. Madison finished the look with bronze make-up, bold lashes, and elegant wavy hair, proving she can pull off both sporty and glamorous styles.

3. Madison Prewett looks tanned and toned by the lake

Madison showed off her legs again in front of a gorgeous lake and pool in Dallas Texas.

With a stunning blue sky and nature in the background, Madison gave a cute smile to the camera while wearing a summer bikini that accentuated her physique.

4. Madison Prewett gets sultry in her red hot dress

Madison went from accepting red roses on The Bachelor to looking like a red hot tamale in this photo that shows Madison stepping forward confidently in an eye-catching red dress.

Madison’s dark hair and makeup along with her drop earrings help amp up the striking look and make it one of Madison’s hottest photos yet.

5. Madison Prewett poses against a breathtaking background

Madison found a jaw-dropping view to capture this photo.

While wearing a black bikini and trendy black sunglasses, Madison flaunted her pearly whites as she stood in bright blue water against the bright blue sky. The incredible view of the land, along with Madison’s beauty, makes this photo a knockout.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.