Madison Prewett reveals if she and Peter Weber still talk after The Bachelor

Madison Prewett reveals if she still talks to her Bachelor Nation ex, Peter Weber. Pic credit: @madiprew/Instagram

While Peter Weber ended his relationship with Illinois attorney, Kelley Flanagan almost a year ago, runner-up to his final rose on The Bachelor, Madison Prewett, recently revealed if she still speaks to her pilot ex.

Madison Prewett self-eliminated prior to the final proposal when she explained to Peter that she felt they weren’t compatible and had major differences when it came to lifestyle.

Madison Prewett reveals if she and Peter Weber still talk

In anticipation of her new book, the 25-year-old spoke with US Weekly about whether Peter is aware of what she wrote about her experience dating him on The Bachelor.

“We have mutual friends and so, you know, through mutual friends there’s been conversations circulating but we have not seen each other since then,” the Auburn University alum explained.

She added, “I think he’s awesome and again, I hope that even when he reads all of this, that he feels like, you know I care about him and have his back.”

As for if they still talk, the Alabama native shut it down. “We don’t like talk or anything of that sort. Like I said, I have nothing but the best to say about him.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite Peter’s mother Barbara’s intense dislike for her, the Bachelor Nation alum continues to harbor no ill feelings toward her ex. “He’s an incredible guy and again, everyone goes off of what they see on an edit, on a TV screen but people have to remember that every single one of us are humans.”

Madison Prewett was recently spotted with another Bachelor alum

While she didn’t return to her Bachelor ex, she was recently spotted getting cozy at the State Fair of Texas with another Bachelor Nation alum, Mike Planeta, a contestant from Katie Thurston’s season.

Bachelor Nation had already called for this pairing during Katie’s season, Mike shared his strong sense of religion that reminded fans of Madison’s faith during Peter’s season.

Both Mike and Madison have similar values and expressed on their seasons their plan to wait to have physical intimacy until marriage.

While they both didn’t find love on their seasons, It’s clear the two were also curious about their compatibility as they decided to enjoy a cute date at the fair.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.