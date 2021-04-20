Mackenzie Edwards caught laughing at meme making fun of Ryan Edwards and Maci Bookout

Mackenzie Edwards was caught laughing at a meme that made fun of Ryan Edwards for his feud with Maci Bookout Pic credit: MTV

For several years, Ryan Edwards and his family have placed blame on Maci Bookout for his strained relationship with their son Bentley as seen on Teen Mom OG.

Tensions grew to an all-time high between the families this season when Bentley said he didn’t want to spend time with Ryan until they attended therapy together.

Ryan, his wife Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents Jen and Larry Edwards all felt that Maci was behind Bentley’s request and became frustrated with the situation.

Mackenzie and Ryan often talked poorly of Maci on the show. After the episodes aired, on several occasions, Maci called out Ryan and Mackenzie on social media for the way they spoke about her. The three of them continued to throw shade back and forth throughout the entire season.

Things eventually came to a head during the Teen Mom OG reunion episode, set to air tonight, when Taylor McKinney, Maci’s husband, flipped out on Jen and Larry and shared how he really felt about them and Ryan’s lack of involvement in Bentley’s life.

Following the filming of the reunion, Larry claimed he and his entire family were fired from the show. Mackenzie claimed it was Maci’s doing and that she wanted to focus on other areas of her life outside of the drama.

Despite the alleged firings, the drama is far from over as Mackenzie’s most recent attempt at shading Maci backfired.

Mackenzie caught laughing at a meme making fun of Ryan and Maci

A meme surfaced on Reddit where a fan put Ryan’s face on Joe Exotic’s body. The Tiger King star was known for his ongoing battle with Carole Baskin.

Oftentimes, Joe would refer to Carole as “that b*tch” and blamed her for the majority of the issues he had with his animal sanctuary business. Fans found their situation shockingly similar to Ryan and Maci’s as Ryan has constantly blamed her for his own mistakes, hence creating the meme.

Aside from Ryan’s face being photoshopped onto Joe Exotic’s body, it had the caption “That b***h, Maci Bookout,”

The meme, which can be seen here, was liked by Mackenzie on Instagram, and she found it so humorous that she tagged Ryan in the post as she laughed at it.

Fans caught wind of it and felt that Mackenzie didn’t understand the joke as, and she later deleted her comment according to The Sun.

It looked like Mackenzie’s attempt at making fun of Maci backfired in her face as she was in fact, making fun of her own husband.

Maci and Taylor to face off with Jen and Larry at the Teen Mom OG reunion

On tonight’s reunion episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci and Taylor are set to face off with Jen and Larry.

In a preview of the episode, Taylor is seen exchanging some harsh words with Larry as he reminds him that he has been there for Bentley more than Ryan has and that Ryan should be more like him.

Jen and Larry, who have been accused of enabling Ryan’s behavior, seemed taken aback by the confrontation. Things reportedly are set to get so tense that Maci and Taylor had to leave the set to avoid a physical altercation.

Fans will finally get to see the argument firsthand on tonight’s Teen Mom OG reunion.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.