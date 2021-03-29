Maci Bookout’s mom defends Kenny Rogers after Teen Mom fan makes Ryan Edwards joke

Sharon Bookout makes fun of Ryan Edwards’ crazy hair Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout’s mother has now joined in on the feud between her and the Edwards family.

News spread recently that Ryan Edwards, his wife Mackenzie, and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, had allegedly been fired from the show.

The Edwards family has blamed Maci for the event as Larry said she wasn’t happy with a comment he and his wife made while filming the reunion about not getting to see Bentley.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie also spoke out separately and claimed that Maci went above production and had her agent contact Viacom directly to get the family off of the show. Mackenzie said that Maci reportedly wanted to show a different aspect of her life and that the time the Edwards took up during filming limited her ability to share her whole story.

Ryan said that he was fine parting ways with the franchise and was happy to focus on work instead.

Maci has remained silent about the whole ordeal but her mother, Sharon Bookout, recently chimed in and took aim at Ryan on Twitter.

Love Teen mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Sharon Bookout comments after fan compares Ryan Edwards to Kenny Rogers

Recent episodes of Teen Mom OG have shown Ryan with long and unruly gray hair.

Several fans have taken to social media to claim they think that Ryan is disheveled and possibly still under the influence of drugs. His general appearance looks messy and he doesn’t seem to have an interest in grooming himself.

Maci posted a comment on Twitter as part of an angry response to things the Edwards family said on a recent episode. Fans replied to the comment and started making fun of Ryan and his appearance.

As fans made fun of Ryan’s hair, one fan posted a picture of Kenny Rogers and wrote, “Ryan lol,”

Sharon took the opportunity to throw some shade Ryan’s way and replied to the photo, “Don’t do Kenny like that [crying laughing emoji]”

Why does he look like Kenny Rogers? pic.twitter.com/zWvWhf30BM — Candice (@sweetepea81) March 17, 2021

Sharon Bookout makes fun of Ryan’s wild hair Pic credit: @bookbe/Twitter

Sharon’s comment was the first time she’s commented publicly in reference to the ongoing feud.

Sharon speaks out about the drama between Maci and the Edwards family

After weighing in on the jokes about Ryan’s hair, Sharon took to her Twitter page to give her opinion on the entire situation between Maci and the Edwards family.

She wrote, “It didnt take a day to do the damage. It wont take a day to undo it. It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work.”

Sharon Bookout weighs in on the feud between Maci and the Edwards family Pic credit: @bookbe/Twitter

Sharon is the latest to defend Maci against the Edwards family, and she hinted that they had some responsibility in the ongoing feud.

Ryan’s family continues to blame Maci for their issues and have failed to hold Ryan accountable for the role he’s played.

Previews of coming episodes showed Taylor McKinney fiercely defending Bentley and Maci in a heated exchange with Jen and Larry at the reunion.

Fans can tune in to new episodes of Teen Mom OG to find out what happens next between the two families.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.