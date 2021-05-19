LPBW: Fans speculate why Jeremy and Audrey Roloff took a social media break

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff recently revealed that they are taking a social media hiatus, and fans have wondered if there’s more to it. Pic credit: TLC

Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff announced they’re taking a break from social media, and it has some fans wondering if there is more to their hiatus than they’re letting on.

Over the weekend, Audrey shared a series of posts and stories on Instagram, announcing that she and her husband, Jeremy would be taking a hiatus from social media for a while.

The 29-year-old former TLC star told followers that it’s been “healthy and life-giving” when she and Jeremy have taken breaks in the past.

Before their break, Audrey answered some questions from fans, and several were concerning her and Jeremy’s failed attempt to purchase Roloff Farms last year.

Neither Audrey nor Jeremy went into specifics, but they referred fans back to one of their podcast episodes where the couple referred to not buying the farm as the “death of a dream.”

Now, fans are wondering if there are ulterior motives for why the couple is stepping away from social media

One Reddit user opened a discussion about why Jeremy and Audrey might be taking a break from social media. Pic credit: u/barberchels/Reddit

One Reddit user shared a post and hypothesized that Jeremy and Audrey might be taking a break due to a falling out within the family, and wrote, “This might be a stretch but …do you think Auj and Jer took the social media break because of zack and Tori traveling to Arizona? I don’t think I’ve heard Jer and Auj mention they were going to visit Matt any any point in Arizona?”

“Very interesting dynamic between the families. They don’t seem to be as friendly as they were in the past with the “sista” and the happy birthday posts to each other, and pictures with each other’s kids, all of that faded over time. Very interesting.”

As fans who follow the Roloffs know, Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler are currently vacationing in Arizona with Zach, Tori, and their kids Jackson and Lilah.

Fans have speculated that Jeremy and Audrey don’t hang out much with the rest of the Roloffs because they disagree with their lifestyle choices

Although it’s never been made public, some fans think that Jeremy and Audrey don’t hang out much with the rest of the family, one reason being that they are adamantly against divorce, and don’t like that Jeremy’s parents have significant others in their lives after their split.

Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach were always depicted as having a close-knit relationship on the show, but since Jeremy and Audrey decided in 2018 not to film any longer, they are rarely seen together.

Another Reddit user thought the couple purchased land and are using their time to figure out the next step in their lives. Pic credit: u/barberchels/Reddit

One fan thought the couple would use their hiatus to figure out their next move

“I think maybe they finally purchased some land and will be in the process of selling their current house and moving, or they didn’t get any land and they’re realizing that their dreams aren’t panning out the way they hoped and they need to figure out what their next move will be. Either way it won’t be a long break and they’re gonna come back with some ridiculous announcement like “guess what, we’re farmers now!” one Reddit user thought.

Another Reddit user thought the couple would use their social media break as a way to earn a profit: “I think they are taking one literally so that they can then preach about how important taking a break from social media is.”

“They’ll be gone a week and then be gurus on the subject for the next 2-3 years. It’s just more manufactured reality for them to profit off of.”

One fan thought they staged a break so they can earn a profit. Pic credit: u/barberchels/Reddit

Jer and Auj, as they’re widely known, announced in 2018 that they would no longer be filming on LPBW and instead wanted to focus on their personal lives and business ventures.

The couple, who has been married for six years, co-host a podcast together, sell essential oils, have published three books, and sell journals and attire through their company, Beating 50 Percent, which focuses on marriage and beating the divorce rate.

Once Jeremy and Audrey return to social media, fans will find out if they have any news to share with followers while they were away.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.