LPBW: The Roloffs wish twin brothers Zach and Jeremy a happy birthday

The Roloff family wished twin brothers Zach and Jeremy a happy birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Jeremy Roloff turned 31 this week and their family was sure to wish them happy birthday on social media.

Although Jeremy is average-sized and Zach is a dwarf, the two are fraternal twins, and fans have watched their close bond over the years on the show.

Jeremy and Zach’s family members took to social media to wish them both a happy birthday

The twins’ mom, Amy Roloff, was sure to praise both of her sons on social media, including pics of herself with both Jeremy and Zach, and captioned her post, “Happy Birthday Jeremy and Zachary 💙🎉🎈🎉💙. You both make me so proud to be a mom. I hope you feel celebrated and loved today! Happy Birthday my boys 🤗”

Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, shared a post to Instagram, including pics of the couple together, as well as a pic of Zach with their two kids, Jackson and Lilah.

She captioned her post, “Happy birthday to the best husband and dad!! Zach, I love you so much. I love how you love our family. You are the best leader for our family.”

“You are so thoughtful and reflective and I love that about you. You are loyal and a great friend. Watching you be a dad has brought me so much joy, but somehow you still put me first and I’m so grateful for that! I love you more each year babe uh.”

“31 looks good on you! Happy birthday! 🎉🎂🎈”

Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, also shared a sweet post to celebrate her husband’s birthday, in the form of a compilation video of Jeremy and captioned it, “Happy Bithday @jeremyroloff I love you 🎉❤️🥃 Here’s a little reel of some of my favorite clips of you currently on my phone😉” which was set to the song Millionaire by Chris Stapleton.

Tori later shared some more pics in her Instagram stories, detailing the dinner Zach had for his birthday. In one pic, Zach is seen sitting in front of his birthday cake, full of lighted candles, and she captioned it, “Spaghetti dinner and homemade cake!!”

Zach and Jeremy both enjoyed lowkey celebrations with their families

Audrey shared a few pics and videos on her Instagram stories, also, and one included an adorable pic of her and Jeremy’s daughter, Ember, who “made daddy a birthday sticker that he has to wear all day,” as she presented it to Jeremy, who sat in a rocking chair.

Jeremy and Zach’s wives both shared pics of them on their birthday, celebrating with their families. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram and @audreyroloff/Instagram

There have been plenty of celebrations amongst the Roloff family lately

Zach’s husband, Tori, recently shared her own birthday celebration last week when Zach surprised her with company from out of town and a trip to the Vancouver Waterfront Park in Washington state.

Zach and Tori’s eldest child, son Jackson, celebrated his fourth birthday early over the weekend, with a Buzz Lightyear themed birthday bash.

As of 2018, Jeremy and his family no longer film for the show, citing personal reasons, and focusing on their own personal and business endeavors.

Zach made headlines recently when he considered buying out his mom Amy’s portion of the farm to raise his and Tori’s kids.

Fans of the long-running series can catch up with the rest of the Roloff family when the show premieres tonight for its 22nd season on the air.

Little People, Big World returns to the air Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.