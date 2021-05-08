LPBW: Zach Roloff considers buying out his mom’s portion of land and raising his kids on the farm

Zach and Tori talked about buying Amy’s share of land on Roloff Farms and moving there to raise their kids. Pic credit: TLC

Zach Roloff of Little People Big World revealed that he and wife Tori are considering buying out his mom, Amy Roloff’s portion of land on Roloff Farms and possibly raising their kids there.

In a new sneak peek for the upcoming 22nd season of the show, Zach and Tori were seen enjoying last summer with their kids, Jackson and Lilah.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, their typical busy travel and vacation schedule was put on hold, and they found ways to keep the family entertained at home, including Jackson’s newest hobby, riding his scooter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Zach and Tori revealed their struggles raising a toddler and an infant

Mom Tori told cameras that Jackson enjoys riding his scooter because it’s something he can “do with the older kids, because he can keep up with them. He’s fast on it and he’s good,” she explained.

Zach and Tori admitted that raising both a toddler and an infant is tough, because they both require full attention and have different schedules for eating and sleeping.

The family sat on their lawn, as Zach, Tori, and baby sister Lilah watched Jackson ride his scooter, and talked about possibly living on the farm and raising their family there.

Tori didn’t think Jackson would be able to ride his scooter on the farm, but Zach had a plan

Tori pointed out that Jackson wouldn’t be able to ride his scooter at the farm because there isn’t a paved portion big enough for him, but Zach thought they could accommodate that.

Zach and Tori talk about moving to the farm. Pic credit: TLC

“In front of the house, the pavement there. We could do that again. That could be one of our enhancements,” Zach explained to Tori about restoring the pavement that was once on the farm.

Zach’s parents, Matt and Amy, divorced in 2016 and Amy eventually moved out of the farmhouse where they raised their four children, twins Jeremy and Zach, 30, daughter Molly, 27, and youngest son Jacob, 24, and into her own home with fiance, Chris Marek.

Amy recently celebrated her pre-bachelorette party with her best girlfriends as she prepares for her August nuptials with Chris.

Roloff family patriarch Matt still lives on the farm and runs its operations, and Zach explained, “My dad owns the property by himself and I think he’s been enjoying kind of having the place to himself as well. And my mom’s settling into her new house.”

Zach revealed that his parents still co-own a portion of the farm

“My mom and dad still co-own the north side of the property, but if I know my dad, he’s got his wheels turning about what happens next,” continued Zach during his confessional.

Zach has considered buying out Amy’s portion of the north side of the farm, but revealed that his and Tori’s plans have been put on hold, since a farm employee has been renting the farmhouse.

Zach and Tori talk to Jackson about his new favorite activity, riding his scooter. Pic credit: TLC

Reports that the farmhouse was being rented out surfaced earlier this year when a source said, “Amy’s old big farmhouse is currently being rented by a woman who has worked for Matt for a long time, it’s the perfect arrangement for now as Caryn refuses to live there.”

Zach confessed that he’s been thinking of buying

“When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side,” he tells viewers. “We’ve tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee … decided to rent out the house for a few months.”

“Zach and I have been talking a lot about what it would be like to raise our kids on the farm,” the mom of two added. “However, I don’t think I’m comfortable with Jackson getting a 4-wheeler at 4 years old. I’m okay at [age] 5,” speaking of husband Zach’s suggestion to buy Jackson a 4-wheeler.

Season 22 of Little People Big World premieres on TLC on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c.