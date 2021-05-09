LPBW: Jackson Roloff celebrates his fourth birthday with a Buzz Lightyear party

Tori and Zach Roloff threw an adorable Buzz Lightyear-themed party for Jackson’s fourth birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Tori and Zach Roloff of Little People, Big World celebrated their son Jackson’s fourth birthday with an adorable Buzz Lightyear-themed bash and they didn’t overlook any details.

Jackson, whose official birthday is Wednesday, May 12, is a huge fan of Buzz Lightyear, and his parents made sure to deliver when it came to his birthday theme.

Tori shared pics of the party, which featured a balloon arch, a Buzz Lightyear cake with a blue sky and cloud backdrop, and cookies shaped like the characters from the movie on a dessert table.

Jackson and little sister Lilah wore Buzz Lightyear outfits to match the theme of the party

Jackson, who started school for the first time earlier this year, wore a white, embroidered t-shirt with his name and the characters from Buzz Lightyear inside of the number four, and red shorts.

Jackson’s little sister, Lilah, joined the party, also dressed for the theme in a Buzz Lightyear tank dress.

Tori captioned her post, “Tonight we got to celebrate my favorite (almost) 4 year old!!!! These last 4 years have gone by too fast. Watching Jackson grow each year is such a blessing. We are so grateful to everyone who came to spoil and celebrate our baby J!”

“Jackson is a pretty stoic kid, but I KNOW he’s going to be talking about this party for a while! 🎈 #babyjroloff Wednesday we’ll make it official! ❤️”

Jackson’s uncle, Jacob Roloff, was in attendance along with his wife, Isabel, who shared some adorable pics from the party.

Isabel captured some adorable footage of her husband, Jacob, hanging out with the young party guests and captioned it, “Good dad vibes.”

Jackson’s cookie tray and dessert table. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori thanked everyone responsible for the desserts and shared more stories on her IG stories

Jackson’s guests sang Happy Birthday to the preschooler as he stood in front of a cooler that held his cake, then blew out the candles and gave his dad, Zach a high-five.

Tori shared even more pics on her IG stories and was sure to thank the cake designer, saying they “freaking KILLLLED THIS CAKE!!!”

All the pics from Jackson’s party. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram and @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

In another pic, Lilah joined her big brother, Jackson, to sit on the grass in front of the dessert table, each holding their fingers up for their respective ages.

Tori wrote, “This is Jackson saying he’s 4 and Lilah saying she’s 1!!” I love them. ❤”

In the next pic, Jackson and Lilah were seated together on a patio chair, holding hands, while Jackson cheesed big for the camera. Tori simply captioned it, “I love these two so much.”

Tori celebrated her own birthday just last week

Tori and Jackson have birthdays close to one another, as Tori just celebrated her birthday last weekend. Husband Zach surprised her with a visit from family friends and the couple visited Vancouver Waterfront Park in Washington state.

Tori recently made a return to social media after a brief hiatus following news that she miscarried her last pregnancy.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the return of LPBW next week, and will have plenty more to catch up on, in the lives of the Roloffs.

Season 22 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.