LPBW: Tori Roloff shares Zach’s surprise for her birthday

Zach Roloff surprised Tori for her birthday this year. Pic credit: TLC

Little People Big World star Tori Roloff shared the sweet surprise her husband, Zach Roloff, had in store for her birthday, and what else she’s been up to ahead of the new season.

Tori’s birthday is May 3, but her husband, Zach gave her an early birthday surprise over the weekend that she was happy to share with her followers.

On Sunday, Tori shared a pic on her Instagram stories of herself and Zach at the Vancouver Waterfront Park in Washington state.

She captioned the pic, “Zach surprised me last night with my favorite couple on this planet!! They have been my role models since I was 10 years old and getting to spend one on one time as adults with them last night was the birthday surprise EVER.”

Also over the weekend, Tori got glammed up for a date night with husband, Zach, with the help of friend Carlin Bates, and shared a pic with her followers.

Tori also shared a pic to her Instagram stories of a montage from a friend, wishing her a happy birthday. In the sweet photo collage, Tori’s friend, Monique, wrote, “@toriroloff meeting you changed my life.”

“You are the kind of friend who will drop everything to be there for your people. Who will answer a phone call at 2am. Who will listen, love, support and encourage. Your faith inspires me and your humility and kindness sets you apart. I feel so lucky and honored to be your best friend.”

Tori shared with followers how hubby Zach surprised her for her birthday, and showed off her glammed-up look for date night with Zach. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Tori looked to be having a great birthday weekend

Tori seemed to be having fun all weekend, when she also posted her first reel on Instagram. Tori chose the song, I’m Not Pretty by Jessia, a song about body positivity.

Tori wasn’t shy at all, busting all the moves for the camera, and even caught the attention of Jessia herself, who commented on Tori’s reel, “Omg LOVE!!!!”

Tori replied back, “uhm hiiiii! Love the song!! 🥰”

Tori’s BFF paid tribute to her on her birthday, and Jessia commented on her reel. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

After a brief hiatus from social media, Tori’s back to sharing her family’s adventures

After taking a bit of a hiatus from social media following her miscarriage, Tori has been back full-force on social media, sharing her family’s activities, including a beach trip to Cannon Beach, Oregon, with the kids.

In the series of pics Tori shared, Jackson and Lilah sat on the rocks and sand, eating snacks with their dog Murphy, and played with sticks in the water.

Fans of the show will be able to catch up with what else has kept Tori and her family busy when LPBW returns to the air next week.

Season 22 of Little People Big World premieres Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.