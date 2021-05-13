LPBW fans question Chris Marek’s intentions with Amy Roloff

Fans of Little People, Big World are questioning Chris’ intentions with his fiance, Amy Roloff. Pic credit: TLC

Chris Marek is engaged to Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff, but fans of the show are asking if he is starting to “show himself” and questioned his intentions when it comes to being with Amy.

In a Reddit post titled Is Chris starting to show himself?, one user posed the idea that Chris isn’t in love with Amy and pointed out the reasons why.

A LPBW fan listed reasons why they felt Chris doesn’t love Amy

Among the list of reasons was the fact that Chris has uncomfortably made jokes in front of friends that Amy has never met, and he has stated that he wants to get married privately without family and friends.

Also alarming to some fans is that Chris made a seemingly rude comment towards Jackson about eating and that Chris was a little too adamant about Matt’s offer to get married on the farm.

Amy and Chris didn’t see eye-to-eye when Matt offered the farm as a wedding venue for the couple. Amy didn’t seem thrilled with the idea at all, but Chris continued to talk about the possibility and seemed excited about the prospect.

The Reddit user thought Chris might be using Amy for money ‘or worse’

The Reddit user added, “I’m sorry I just don’t believe that he is for real and I worry that Amy will be bamboozled out of money or worse. Amy was a level headed woman but getting dumped by Matt and the Karen situation brought out her insecurities.”

They continued, “Chris swooped right in and now he’s got unlimited money, a new home and a TV show for him and his friends to be on.”

Other Reddit users weighed in with their thoughts about Chris

Another Reddit user thought Chris was “creepy,” and commented, “I get the ultimate creep vibes from Chris and totally feel like he puts a facade on for everyone in his life. Would not trust the kids to be alone with him. Amy is very sweet and naive which she admits too, she also acts like a teenager in love around Chris which is so so cringe.”

Others pointed out that Chris, who is 58 years old, was a bachelor until he met Amy

“i havent seen the most recent episode yet so maybe i cannot have a fully formed comment but dude. Ive always had a thing about this guy. My biggest red flag was that he was a bachelor until he met Amy. Which I dont mean it to seem any man at that age unmarried means much, but specifically HIM with his personality and mannerisms was weird. and maybe the way he and amy moved so fast. Couldnt put my finger on it,” said user u/RaymondFoxxe.

Another Reddit user commented, “I think the biggest thing to me is this guy seems to have no past. And meeting friends for the first time? How long have they been together? He creeps me out.”

Despite what fans think, it looks like Chris and Amy are happy

Fans of the show know that Chris is a real estate agent who enjoys riding motorcycles in his spare time. Chris and Amy met at a singles mixer and their relationship seemed to take off pretty quickly.

Chris and Amy got engaged on the show, which Chris later admitted he regretted filming.

The couple seems to be happy on and off-camera, based on Amy’s social media posts. The duo is finishing up wedding planning for their summer nuptials, later this year.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.