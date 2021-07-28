Love Island USA: Javonny says that Will and Kyra are faking it

Javonny gets real on who he thinks the genuine connections are on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

If you’ve been watching Love Island USA, one of the most loved up couples this season is Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama.

However, not everyone is convinced. While most fans were sad to see Javonny Vega leave in a shocking elimination, he’s not leaving without giving fans his opinion about which connections in the villa he feels are genuine.

Javonny calls Will and Kyra’s relationship fake

In an interview with the After the Island, Javonny got real about the current relationships in the villa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While he believed the connection between Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein was real, he revealed, “I feel like Will and Kyra are faking it.”

“Will from Colombia, and I feel like Kyra was really not his type off the rip, but we just gonna let that rock.”

After failing miserably in a challenge together, most islanders felt Will and Kyra spent their time making out rather than actually trying to get to know each other.

Most fans usually root for the OG couples to stay together, but it’s clear viewers are also getting bored with Will and Kyra too.

See how interesting Will is without Kyra around #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Yb2vXnUCqX — Mia (@Mia31350898) July 27, 2021

The heads are starting to turn at Casa Amor

Casa Amor is Love Island’s flagship relationship test, and by the looks of it, Will isn’t doing so well.

The 26-year-old Colombian model definitely getting the test that fans asked for in the arrival of Miami native Florence Mueller. While most fans thought Will would be the least swayed, the connection between the two cannot be denied.

It may be for the best as even Cinco Holland admitted Kyra wasn’t Will’s normal type. “I feel like Flo lets Will be Will. You know what I’m saying, let’s him be the fun side, and also I feel like Kyra’s trying to fit the mold, and Flo kinda is the mold.”

Viewers are torn on what Will will decide, but some agree that they see a different side to Will now that Kyra is out of the picture.

i kinda like will & flo more than will & kyra #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/aEQbfHCbTB — sicily 🗝 (@l9veholic) July 26, 2021

Fans will find out exactly where Will’s head is at as the most dramatic re-coupling of the season is set to play out tonight when both villas reunite under one roof.

Do you think Will is choosing Flo or returning to Kyra in tonight’s recoupling?

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.