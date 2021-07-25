Florence Mueller on Love Island USA: Who is the new Casa Amor member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Florence Mueller on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Florence Mueller is one of five new girls showing up at Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

These new Islanders arrive on Sunday night to shake up the cast in a second villa and try to blow up the main relationships and recouple with them.

Casa Amor takes all the guys and girls and splits them apart. The guys are in one villa and the girls in the second.

Five new guys and five new girls come in and it is time to see who remains faithful and who is tempted to leave their partner.

Florence will have as good a chance as anyone to find new love.

Who is Florence Mueller on Love Island?

One of the new girls is Florence Mueller.

Florence is a 26-year-old model and rapper from Miami, Florida. She graduated from Florida International University in 2019.

Florence goes by the rap name Flo Money.

She also supports the Black Lives Matters movement, both on her Instagram account and in her Linktr.ee page.

How can you follow Florence Mueller on Instagram?

You can follow Florence Mueller on Instagram at @flomoneyyy.

Her intro to the show was a simple, “Aloha 🌺 The secret is out! Flo will be officially entering the villa Sunday night! Be sure to tune in to support your girl and watch her Love Island journey.”

Her Instagram also includes a link in the bio to Next Models Miami, but it is not clear if she is also a model for them or just promoting them.

However, most of her Instagram posts are of her modeling poses, and it appears she is connected to Fashion Nova much like Shannon St. Clair.

Florence has over 99,000 Instagram followers. That number will surely rise once she gets to know the guys on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Florence find love with on Love Island USA?

Florence will head into Casa Amor with two men looking for love in Korey Gandy and Jeremy Hershberg. There are also plenty of men to tempt, including Josh Goldstein, Cinco Holland, and Will Moncada.

So, who will Florence hook up with first? Tune in this Sunday to see who Florence ends up getting to know in Casa Amor.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.