Love Island USA: Are Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb still together?

Both Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb bounced around the Las Vegas villa looking for their love connection this season on Love Island USA. Although she was his first partner on the show, the two found themselves with new partners after the major relationship test Casa Amor.

Viewers have enjoyed watching the chemistry between these two. Calvin chose Moira for his first date, and the two had an instant spark. That prompted Moira to send her partner at the time, James McCool, home to couple up with Calvin.

The two tried out other partners but ultimately found themselves giving their connection another chance.

Although they got back together in the last recoupling of the season, the couple still managed to snag 3rd place over 4th place finishers Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman.

Moira wanted to leave Love Island

Moira had one of the bumpiest journies this season. At one point, she wanted to give up and leave the Love Island USA villa.

By the end of the season, Moira had been through one failed love match after another, and she felt empty and emotionally drained.

Fellow islander Justine Ndiba who encouraged Moira to push through till the end. Staying ended up being the right choice since she left with a love connection.

Are Moira and Calvin still together?



A lot of things have changed for this couple since the left the villa.

After spending the night in the hangover suite in Las Vegas with their other cast members, Moira and Calvin are back in their hometowns.

They are happy to be back with their families, but the added the obstacle of distance between the new couple has been hard on their relationship. Their relationship started with them spending 24 hours a day together, and they’re now thousands of miles apart.

In an interview with the YouTube channel After the Island, the couple revealed their current relationship status after the finale.

The couple is approaching their relationship with no pressure and will take it day by day. They believe their Love Island experiences allowed them to develop a deep bond that will help them make it on ‘the outside.’

They plan on enjoying getting to know each other through Facetime/text until they can catch flights to see each other.

They attribute their success to open communication and keeping things at a comfortable pace.

Do you think this Love Island couple will last?