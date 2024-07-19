Liz Woods reveals whether or not she and new boyfriend Jayson will appear on 90 Day Fiance

Since breaking it off with Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods is finally in a happy, healthy relationship.

Liz and Ed shared their relationship storyline on several 90 Day Fiance spin-offs, and we’ve watched their ups and downs play out on reality TV.

The last we saw of Liz and Ed was in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The former couple was in the middle of their breakup when their storyline ended this season, but we know they have permanently gone their separate ways.

Liz has moved on with a new man named Jayson Zuniga, and now that she’s being treated the way she deserves, she’s singing her boyfriend’s praises.

The TLC star recently spoke with TV Insider and shared how she met Jayson and how different their relationship is compared to hers and Big Ed’s.

Liz and Ed broke up last summer and never went through with their wedding, but it didn’t take long for her to find love again.

Following her canceled August wedding, Liz revealed that she began dating Jayson in October, two months later.

Liz Woods reveals where she met her boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga

“It happened really fast. I wasn’t looking. I planned on being single. We just hung out and were inseparable,” Liz said of her and Jayson’s quick-to-blossom love story.

Unlike Liz and Ed’s multiple breakups and makeups, the 32-year-old mom of one says she and Jayson haven’t broken up since last October.

Liz revealed how she and Jayson met … and it wasn’t on a dating app or online like so many other couples do nowadays. They met at an eight-mile run.

When Liz and Jayson met, soon after, it was time for her to film the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All.

But Jayson handled his girlfriend’s situation without any fears about her ex. She says he’s been “nothing but understanding.”

“Actually, going into this Tell All, he was the one that was like, ‘Make sure you get all the closure you need. Make sure you get your questions answered. After this chapter is closed, there’s no looking back,'” Liz confessed.

“He wasn’t worried about me seeing Ed,” she added.

Liz and Jayson’s relationship is nothing like hers and Big Ed’s was

Admittedly, Liz says her relationship with Jayson is “so different” than her romance with Ed.

Liz shared that Jayson opens her car door for her, and they talk about things, unlike her experience while engaged to Big Ed.

Liz and Jayson are living together and although they’ve talked about their future together, they’re in no rush to move things along.

“I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues,” said Liz.

Will Liz and Jaysen film for the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

Seeing Liz so happily in love with Jayson begs the question: Would she consider sharing their love story for TLC’s cameras? That depends.

Liz told the outlet, “You kind of need drama, to be honest. I don’t know if we really make that category, but I definitely know people are excited to meet my new man.”

Liz also acknowledged her glow-up since ditching Big Ed and knows others noticed.

The reality TV star gained 40 pounds after moving to Arkansas with Ed but has lost the weight since returning to California.

“I finally got into a new place. It’s mine. I have a place for my kid. I feel the most stable I’ve ever been,” Liz gushed.

She added, “I have a great partner. We are together. He’s so good, I don’t want anybody else to have him. People better stay out of his DMs.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.