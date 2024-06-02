Liz Woods feels ‘grateful’ that Big Ed Brown called off their wedding: ‘I don’t know who I was’

Liz Woods is sighing with relief after Big Ed Brown called off their wedding.

As we watched this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Big Ed took it upon himself to cancel his and Liz’s nuptials after a fight over taco spaghetti.

Liz had to find out secondhand that she and Ed were no longer scheduled to walk down the aisle, and although initially it felt like a punch to the gut, these days, she’s thankful she never became Mrs. Big Ed Brown.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Liz dished on her and Ed’s breakup and how she’s focusing on herself post-split.

When asked whether there was any silver lining to her and Big Ed’s split, Liz confessed, “I know Ed and I did not have a happily ever after.”

“Obviously, it’s not something I ever wished or thought I would be where I’m at right now, but I’m definitely grateful that the marriage didn’t end up going through,” Liz admitted.

Liz Woods admits she ‘doesn’t know who she was’ during her relationship with Big Ed Brown

The reality TV star shared that breaking up with Big Ed has helped her realize who she is since she felt as though she lost herself during their tumultuous three-year-long relationship.

“It’s allowed me to kind of refocus on who I am as a person,” Liz added. “I actually don’t even know who I was the last couple years.”

“I’m just really excited to kind of just be me,” Liz said.

Liz called out Big Ed online following their split

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Liz opened up about Big Ed’s controlling nature in an Instagram comment.

The 32-year-old mom of one threw major shade at her ex, accusing him of “grounding” her when she didn’t comply with his rules and even issuing her a curfew.

Despite Ed claiming that he showered her with gifts and money, Liz claimed that her ex did quite the opposite and even charged her rent to live in his California home.

The 90 Day Fiance star has already moved on from Big Ed

These days, Liz has a new man in her life, although she’s keeping their relationship mostly under wraps on social media, only teasing his identity in her Instagram Stories.

ScreenRant reports that Liz’s boyfriend is a man named Jayson Zuniga, and the two have been an item for about seven months.

To complement her newfound freedom and life after Ed, Liz is showing off her weight loss on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance personality hasn’t looked healthier or more carefree in years, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.