Liz Woods shocks 90 Day Fiance fans with weight loss following Big Ed split: ‘Sis gained her glow back’

Liz Woods has a new man and physique to match after kicking Big Ed Brown to the curb.

The 90 Day Fiance star’s fans are impressed with her new glow, courtesy of a new relationship and a svelte new figure.

Liz shared photos to Instagram to kick off the weekend, taken in her native California.

The 30-year-old mom of one posed for a few photos at Carlsbad Strawberry Field as she enjoyed some strawberry picking.

In the snaps, Liz wore a pink crop top, denim shorts, and white tennis shoes, looking fit.

The last slide in her post saw Liz smiling and tossing her head back and forth as her hair moved in the breeze.

For her caption, Liz opted for two emojis: one strawberry and one lip-biting emoji.

Liz receives an outpouring of compliments from 90 Day Fiance fans

Thousands and thousands of Liz’s followers, friends, and castmates rushed straight to the comments section, where they expressed their shock at how slim she is since bidding adieu to Big Ed.

“Love how she lost weight after Ed 😭 sis gained her glow back 😮‍💨,” gushed @yungjulka.

Another 90 Day Fiance fan echoed the sentiment, adding, “Lookin better than ever and happier! 😆”

“Happiness looks good on you❤️,” wrote @leela__bermudez_209.

In addition to the abundant compliments she received, Liz was asked questions from curious 90 Day Fiance fans.

One of Liz’s followers noted that it was a “shame” she gave up her partnership at San Diego’s Encontro restaurant to move to Arkansas with Big Ed.

Liz teases a ‘new adventure’ in the near future

“Any chance you can get it back now that [Big Ed] is out of your life?” the follower asked.

Liz responded, admitting she made a mistake giving up her restaurant job.

“But currently working back there till my new adventure begins in a few months,” Liz teased.

Liz looks happier and healthier since breaking it off with Big Ed

Liz confirmed that she and Ed went their separate ways earlier this year.

Teasing her mystery man on social media, Liz shared glimpses of her new boyfriend’s hand while on a dinner date.

In the caption of a photo in which Liz and her mystery man held hands, the 90 Day Fiance star wrote, “I hope his mom knows that her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter.”

Although Liz and Ed’s relationship storyline is currently playing out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we know that a lot has changed since filming.

Liz and Ed have both lost weight following their split.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Big Ed is currently down 19 pounds.

Most 90 Day Fiance viewers would agree that Liz and Ed were not a match in any way, shape, or form, and the fact that they’re both looking better after breaking up certainly speaks volumes.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.