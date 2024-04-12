90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown looking ‘buff’ as he shows off 19-pound weight loss

Big Ed Brown is slimming down amid his recent split from Liz Woods.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been spending his spare time in the gym, focusing on building muscle and losing excess weight.

The Arkansas-based realtor uploaded a video of himself to Instagram this week, showing off his slimmed-down figure.

Ed was working out in the Reel, lifting weights and flexing his biceps, clad in a San Francisco Giants hat, a tank top that read “Body By Bacon” with a pig logo, black shorts, and a pair of weight-lifting gloves.

Dramatic music played in the background as Big Ed struck several poses for the mirrored wall, did some bicep curls, and worked the lat-pulldown machine.

Text over Big Ed’s video read, “Down 19 lbs..!” In the caption, he added many hashtags, including #biged90dayfiance, #thisisbiged, #cameo, #tailand, and #workhard.

Nearly 13,000 of Big Ed’s Instagram followers liked his video in less than 24 hours, and in the comments section (which was limited) he was met with lots of recognition for his hard work.

Big Ed Brown’s fans think he looks like a ‘stud’ as he shows off his recent weight loss

“Looking good! Keep it up!” @okayitskazzie told the TLC star.

Another commented, “Gains 🔥🔥🔥.”

90 Day Fiance fans supporting Big Ed. Pic credit: @thisisbiged/Instagram

One of Big Ed’s admirers told him he’s looking “buff,” while another wrote, “Stud alert 🎴.”

Another Instagram user used a slew of hand-clapping emojis to convey their message, and others left comments in Spanish for Big Ed, telling him, “Let’s go,” and calling him an “inspiration.”

Here’s how Big Ed has dropped weight in the past

Big Ed dropped 21 pounds in 2021 after incorporating exercise into his routine, eating healthier, and cutting back on drinking wine.

Later that same year, Big Ed told his fans and followers he was using a dietary supplement called Boombod to help him shed unwanted pounds.

The 4′ 11″ reality TV personality uploaded before-and-after photos on Instagram, but his critics didn’t notice any difference.

Working on becoming a healthier version of himself is Big Ed’s go-to following a breakup.

When Big Ed announced he had lost 21 pounds in 2021, it was directly after his split from Rosemarie Vega.

Big Ed is navigating yet another split – this time from his rumored-to-be wife, Liz Woods.

Although their storyline plays out on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we know these two have gone their separate ways.

We’re not sure that Big Ed and Liz even tied the knot. Their wedding invitation was leaked online, but no photographic evidence of their wedding day has surfaced, which is hard to believe.

Even though we know that off-air Big Ed and Liz are no longer together, we’re watching these two plan their wedding as they navigate living together in Arkansas while trying to secure employment.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.