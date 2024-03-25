Are Big Ed and Liz still together and did the 90 Day Fiance couple even get married? Here’s what we know

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods made a reappearance this week on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and it has viewers wondering about the status of their relationship.

The controversial duo has received a fair share of criticism from 90 Day Fiance fans, and after watching them re-emerge on Sunday night, not much has changed.

Big Ed and Liz’s relationship first debuted in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and they’ve appeared in several spinoffs since then.

Last night, we learned that Liz had given up her job as a partner at a restaurant to move to Arkansas with Big Ed.

Amid some financial woes and living off their savings, the couple was working on becoming licensed realtors and working as a team to buy and sell homes.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Big Ed and Liz are also busy planning their impending wedding this season on Happily Ever After?

However, there has been plenty of speculation that Big Ed and Liz have not only split but that it’s possible they never married in the first place.

Here’s a look at what we know.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ wedding invitation was leaked ahead of their August 2023 nuptials

As Monsters and Critics reported, Big Ed and Liz’s wedding invitation was leaked online.

@90dayfianceupdate shared a screenshot of the invitation, which provided details about their nuptials.

Big Ed and Liz were scheduled to become husband and wife on August 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at The Holland Barn in Highfill, Arkansas, in a Bohemian-themed ceremony.

Did Big Ed and Liz go through with tying the knot?

Although their invitation leaked online, many 90 Day Fiance viewers questioned its authenticity.

Despite the questions surrounding their wedding, it was reported that their nuptials did, indeed, take place and were reportedly filmed by TLC’s cameras.

Although TLC was on location to capture their big day, there hasn’t been any leaked video footage or photos from their wedding, adding to further speculation that they never actually went through with tying the knot.

On top of that, there is no record online that Big Ed and Liz were issued a marriage license or that a marriage even occurred on August 29, 2023, in Benton County, Arkansas.

So, are these two Mr. and Mrs. Big Ed Brown? Did they go through with the wedding? Are they still together?

With so many questions lingering, it’s hard to say for certain whether the reality TV stars are husband and wife, but Liz seemingly confirmed otherwise.

Liz goes public with a mystery man, and Big Ed teases’ meeting someone’ new

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Liz soft-launched her new man on Instagram in February 2024.

Liz and her new mystery man were spotted celebrating his birthday with a fancy dinner and drinks.

Liz didn’t show the unidentified man’s face in the photos, but she did show him placing his arms around her waist and his arms resting on their dinner table.

To seal the deal, Liz planted a kiss on her beau’s cheek and captioned the photo, “I hope his mom knows that her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter.”

The lyrics to the song Liz chose to use in her Instagram upload were the most telling of all and seemed to prove that things are officially over between her and Big Ed.

They read, “I’m so in love with you, And I hope you know, Darling, your love is more than worth its weight in gold.”

For his part, Big Ed has dropped some hints that he has moved on from Liz, too.

In addition to sharing a “date night” with a mystery blonde, Big Ed announced in January 2024 that he was involved with a new woman.

“Um, well, I met somebody,” Ed announced. “And she came out for New Year’s… uh, but that’s tight-lipped.”

With Big Ed and Liz’s up-and-down rollercoaster of a relationship, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to the status of their relationship off-camera.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.