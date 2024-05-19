90 Day Fiance exposé: Liz Woods says Big Ed Brown ‘grounded’ her if she made him ‘mad’ and gave her a curfew

Liz Woods is sharing all the piping hot tea now that things are over between herself and Big Ed Brown.

As we watched this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Ed took it upon himself to call off his and Liz’s wedding without telling her first.

After breaking up and making up a zillion times, Ed canceling their wedding was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and this time, Liz came to her senses and didn’t take him back.

While their storyline continues to play out on TLC, Ed has been speaking to news outlets, recently dishing to Entertainment Tonight that he’s looking to find himself a “conservative Christian” woman.

During one of his interviews, Ed made some statements to ET that didn’t sit well with Liz, and she is setting the record straight on Instagram.

Reality TV writer Shabooty on Instagram captured screenshots of Liz’s comments on one of their recent posts, and shared them in an upload captioned, “Yooooo Liz dropping tea… thermonuclear in the shabooty IG comments section ☕️☕️☕️👀👀👀 SWIPE LEFT⬅️⬅️⬅️.”

In her comments, Liz went off, throwing major shade at her pint-sized ex, and the tea, as Shabooty put it, is “Hotter than liquified flaming hot Cheetos.”

Liz Woods put Big Ed Brown on blast for his ‘controlling’ behavior

According to Liz, Ed bought her a car that she “refused to drive because it had gps and he would ground me from it if I made him mad. If I missed my curfew by 5 mins.”

Liz went on, detailing how Ed called her 2010 car “trash” to control her.

The TLC star also claimed that Ed relies heavily on Cameo to earn a buck, and if the online service “were to die tomorrow,” Ed would be “broke.”

Liz stated that Ed needed “serious help” and continued to call him out for charging everyone rent to live in his home – including herself and Ed’s mom, Norma.

On top of all of that, Liz claims that she is the “only one who put money into” her and Ed’s wedding who “didn’t get a dime back,” and she disputed Ed’s claims that he “showered her” with money.

90 Day Fiance fans dispute the validity of Liz and Ed’s relationship

Last year, 90 Day Fiance viewers knew something was up after Liz and Ed’s wedding invitation leaked online, and no mention of the ceremony was made anywhere on social media – no leaked photos from their nuptials, and no wedding guests talking about the couple becoming husband and wife.

We later learned that was because Ed canceled the wedding, and Liz never became Mr. Bid Ed Brown.

90 Day Fiance viewers questioned if Liz and Ed’s relationship was even real or if they faked their entire storyline to stay on TV.

Regardless of the circumstances, 90 Day Fiance viewers have spoken, and many of them agree that they’ve had enough of Ed and Liz on their television screens, begging the network to “Get them off my TV.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.