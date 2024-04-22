90 Day Fiance fans think Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods faked a relationship to stay on TV

After this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we discovered that Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods never got married. Has this couple been a fraud all along?

There has been speculation online for months that Ed and Liz never tied the knot, despite their wedding invitation being leaked on social media.

Now we know there was truth to the gossip because Ed got cold feet and called it off without telling Liz.

On Sunday night, Liz, 30, told producers that Ed, 58, went MIA in the middle of the night.

To add insult to injury, Liz had to find out from her wedding officiant that Ed had canceled the nuptials.

Apparently, an argument about taco pasta was the catalyst for Ed’s decision.

Big Ed Brown calls off his wedding to Liz Woods

During a family dinner, Liz’s daughter, Ryleigh, complained that her taco pasta was too spicy, and it set Ed off.

Ed claimed that their argument over seasoning helped him see they just weren’t compatible, so he took it upon himself to call up their officiant and cancel the wedding without telling Liz.

Liz called Ed a “coward” and a “weakling” for calling off their wedding behind her back, marking their 14th breakup to date.

But was all of the drama between these two staged for reality TV fame and money? That’s what fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise think.

Following Sunday night’s episode, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off, accusing Ed and Liz of faking their romance for TLC’s cameras to stay relevant and earn a paycheck.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers accuse Ed and Liz of faking their storyline for fame and money

One skeptical 90 Day Fiance fan surmised, “I’ve said it over and over. Ed and Liz are not a real couple. It is all staged to keep them on the show. That is their source of income.”

Another doubtful X user blamed Ed, writing, “Sis, Ed wants to be on this show Forever that’s why he creates problems with you ALL THE TIME.”

Questioning that Liz and Ed had a wedding planned, @KrKarenKr was convinced their plans to walk down the aisle were faked.

“We’re expected to believe Ed & Liz’s wedding is 2 weeks out and the venue, with zero time to fill that date, would give him a full refund on his deposit?!” their post read. “THERE WAS NO WEDDING, FFS.”

“Liz and Ed were never getting married. They just wanted one more season of paychecks after Last Resort,” @Brown Violate said, adding they are “OVER IT.”

Again, blaming Ed, another 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The viewer didn’t believe that Ed intended to marry Liz, claiming it was “all just to be on the show.”

“What kind of a**hole just leaves and cancels the wedding without saying anything to their fiancé? That’s b***h behavior,” they added.

90 Day Fiance fans are so over Liz and Ed’s drama

90 Day Fiance viewers think Ed and Liz may have been pulling a fast one on us for years, and they’re tired of it.

So much so that they’ve demanded these two be removed from the franchise, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Critics have grown tired of their antics, including Ed’s abusive behavior, his and Liz’s countless fights, breakups, and makeups, and Liz putting up with Ed’s toxic ways.

Besides, we already know that Ed and Liz have parted ways off-screen, and Liz is enjoying a new relationship with a mystery man she’s teased on social media.

Will this be the last we see of Liz and Ed on the 90 Day Fiance franchise? Something tells us that despite the complaints from viewers, there’s more to come from these two in the future.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.