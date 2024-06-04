Who is 90 Day Fiance star Liz Woods’ boyfriend Jayson Zuniga? Here’s everything we know

Now that Liz Woods has finally come to her senses and kicked Big Ed Brown to the curb, the 90 Day Fiance star is slowly introducing her new man to her fans.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, we watched Big Ed cancel his and Liz’s wedding without her consent—an experience that Liz calls “traumatizing,” although she is admittedly grateful for it.

The shady move was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and Liz finally parted ways with Ed after breaking up and making up with him 14 times.

Now that 90 Day Fiance viewers know that Liz and Ed are no longer together, Liz has been giving fans a glimpse of the new leading man in her life, Jayson Zuniga.

Liz has teased Jayson’s identity on several occasions, including him in some Instagram Story photos in recent months.

According to multiple outlets, Jayson is a 29-year-old Navy veteran, father to a preschool-aged son, and Navy instructor who hails from San Diego, where Liz relocated after leaving Arkansas and Big Ed behind.

Did Liz Woods marry Jayson Zuniga?

While Liz hasn’t mentioned Jayson in her Instagram feed, she has opted to keep her fans guessing about his identity in her Instagram Stories instead.

Liz and Jayson (who goes by the handle @jay.zeee95 on Instagram) reportedly began dating in October 2023.

It appears that the duo is getting serious—so serious, in fact, that rumors are swirling that they may be husband and wife.

Liz recently shared some photos of herself and Jayson attending a friend’s wedding in her Instagram Story.

In the pics, as seen in the Reddit post below, seating arrangements were posted, showing their names written as Jayson Zuniga and Liz Zuniga, prompting her followers to believe they’re either engaged or have already tied the knot.

On top of that, Liz uploaded a photo to Instagram in December 2023, in which she appeared to be sporting an engagement ring.

Whether or not Liz and Jayson have walked down the aisle remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Liz has nothing but great things to say about the new man in her life.

Jayson vowed never to speak to Liz the way Big Ed spoke to her

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Liz gushed over Jayson, who has promised to treat her better than Big Ed ever did.

“He said, ‘If I ever speak to you the way Ed has spoken to you, you better go tell my family and walk away from me right away,'” Liz shared.

Instead of Jayson controlling her the way Big Ed did, Liz says he’s helped her find herself again and be authentic.

“He’s actually been by my side and allowed me to heal and grow as a person without asking me to change one thing,” Liz added. “He’s allowed me to go through every emotion.”

“Yeah, so when he found out [Ed was my ex], it was a lot to take in, but he’s been nothing but like a blanket for me,” Liz concluded.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.