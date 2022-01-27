Kourtney Kardashian took her fans ‘back to the 90s’ with her latest post

Kourtney Kardashian fans still think she’s pregnant after her recent Instagram activity. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kourtney Kardashian rocked a pair of statement boots that made some of her fans relive the fashion of the 1990s.

As the Poosh founder prepares for her wedding to Travis Barker, she’s not slowing down her social media content. The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister has also been rocking her short bob lately in ponytails or flipped curls. In an Instagram post, Kardashian recently highlighted her sister, Kim Kardashian’s brand.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s alum has received multiple pregnancy rumors since dating Barker, her recent outfit photos further prove she’s not becoming a parent for the fourth time.

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled in a SKIMS top and edgy boots

Earlier this week, Kardashian posted two photos of herself posing in her home. She held her hands on her knees and slightly bent over for the first picture, flaunting her derriere. The mother of three went with a monochrome look, wearing an all-black attire.

Kardashian’s top was a black, strapless catsuit from SKIMS, and she made sure to tag her sister’s clothing line. She then added black platform boots from Naked Wolfe Jayden Black Stretch. As for hair and makeup, Kardashian’s short bob was in the center part, and she added small, bouncy flips to the end of her hair.

The lifestyle influencer took a different pose in the second photo and added another accessory. While crouching down, Kardashian held one hand on her wall and the second one on her waist. Kardashian also flaunted a silver necklace and dark lipstick.

Almost 2 million Kourtney and Kim Take New York fans enjoyed her post. However, some inquired about her health after extending her back in both photos. Nonetheless, many of Kardashian’s fans focused on the nostalgic look and said her post reminded them of the punk rock fashions of the ’90s.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ditchthedietnow/Instagram

“😂🤣 the boots take me back to the ’90s,” one commenter said.

“Is her back okay?” another asked.

Why Kourtney Kardashian’s fans think she’s secretly pregnant

Kardashian’s recent post comes after several fans continue to suspect that she’s having a baby with Barker. Over the past few months, her followers have pointed out signs of pregnancy through her social media activity. In December, the health-conscious celeb posted a cabinet full of junk food she received from Bussin Snacks. She recently added more fuel to the rumors when she posted a “midnight snack” of peanut butter and bananas on a rice cake. However, Kardashian has shut down the reports via Instagram.

Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Last October, Kardashian’s boyfriend, Barker, proposed to her after ten months of dating. In the extravagant proposal, the Blink-182 rocker asked her to be his bride while a slew of roses surrounded them. The Kardashian-Jenners filmed the proposal for their new show on Hulu, which will air later this year.