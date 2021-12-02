Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumors by kissing Travis Barker in a SKIMS X Fendi bikini

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently fueled rumors that they’re having a baby. Pic credit: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shared several Instagram photos of some fun in the sun with Travis Barker.

Kardashian, 42, recently posted multiple snaps of her enjoying her time with Barker, 42. The pair, who started exclusively dating in February 2021, is seemingly going strong since he proposed in October 2021.

During their latest outing, Kardashian also posted some steamy photos of herself in a separate post. However, the pictures made some Instagram commenters believe she’s pregnant for the fourth time.

Kourtney Kardashian made out with Travis Barker after clapping back at an Instagram user

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Kardashian posted a series of photos of herself in a lit-up jacuzzi. In the first slideshow picture, she’s photographed standing in the water with her head down. As she closed her eyes, Kardashian placed her hands on her head. Kardashian’s short, wet, black hair slicked back as she showed off her SKIMS X Fendi bikini top. In November 2021, her sister, Kim Kardashian, opened the collaboration to the public.

Throughout the rest of the Instagram carousel, Kardashian posted more photos of herself in the water. In one snap, she and Scott’s Disick’s daughter, Penelope Disick, joined her for a selfie.

Although many of Kardashian’s 152 million followers praised her posts, one commenter noted that the entrepreneur appeared to be pregnant in the photos. According to Page Six, the fan even asked the reality star if she is expecting Barker’s baby. Kardashian replied to the user and denied the claim in a since-deleted post.

To further show that she’s not with child, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a steamy make-out session with Barker shortly after her clap back.

“Life with you,” Kardashian captioned.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly are focused on their blended family

While Kourtney and Travis aren’t expecting a baby yet, they are doing their best to navigate their blended family. Before they got together, both celebs had children from previous relationships.

During her romance with Scott Disick, Kourtney gave birth to Penelope, Mason, and Reign Disick. As for Travis Barker, he has two children- Landon Barker and Alabama Barker- with Shanna Moakler. He also remains active in Moakler’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya’s life.

Recently, Kardashian and Barker took their kids on a trip to Mexico for Barker’s birthday. According to E! News, the couple ensured that all of the children felt included.

“The kids got along well,” a source shared. “Alabama was playing with Reign and really sweet with him. They left Kourtney and Travis alone for some one-on-one time, and Alabama took Reign and Penelope to the pool. They all seemed very friendly, and like they were having fun together. The younger kids looked up to the older kids, and they looked like one big happy family.”

Although they enjoy blending their family, another insider told E! that Barker and Kardashian eventually want to have a child together and are “hoping to be expecting by next year.”