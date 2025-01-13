Kody Brown says he would ‘out-dance’ and ‘show up’ Christine’s husband at their wedding

Leave it to Kody Brown to try and one-up his ex-wife’s new husband.

The Sister Wives personality admitted that he would have liked to be the star of the show at Christine and David Woolley’s wedding reception.

During a confessional in the January 12 episode of Sister Wives, Kody opened up about not being invited to Christine and David’s nuptials.

Kody revealed that he inadvertently discovered Christine was getting married when he saw her wedding announcement at his sister’s house.

When he talked about the upcoming soiree, Kody envisioned most of his kids and ex-wives on the dance floor, living it up.

“I’m sure all of my children, [except] Robyn’s children, are going to be there,” Kody said of Christine and David’s wedding. “You know, it’s gonna be the family party.”

“They’re gonna have a Brown family mosh pit—which I invented—and it would just be too awkward for me to be there ’cause I would try and out-dance the groom,” Kody stated

“So it was like, yeah, that’d be just trying to show up the groom. Not cool,” he added.

Robyn reacts to not getting an invitation to Christine and David’s wedding

When Kody’s wife, Robyn, discovered that Christine was getting married, she admitted she wasn’t surprised they were left off the guest list.

“It didn’t surprise me that we weren’t invited. We’re the outcasts … we’ve been voted off the island,” Robyn confessed.

Robyn said the family experience wasn’t the same anymore, calling it “awkward,” “not welcoming,” “not fun,” and “not safe emotionally.”

Kody Brown seemed less affected by Christine getting remarried and more concerned about missing out on the fun.

“I’m going to be left out of the party, and I do have FOMO,” Kody confessed.

Christine performs a lap dance for David at her reception

Despite Kody’s absence at Christine and David’s wedding, plenty of dancing ensued, including the famous Brown family circle on the dance floor and a flash mob surrounding the bride and groom.

As Kody and Christine’s daughter, Ysabel, put it, “I think out of all of the weddings that we’ve had, the dancing has been such an important part of it.”

Christine incorporated a dance into her reception that perhaps was intended to be a slap in the face to her ex, Kody.

When one of David’s friends performed a mock lap dance, Christine stepped in and took over, performing her suggestive lap dance, something her daughter, Ysabel, confessed she wished she didn’t have to see.

Christine gushes over the ‘love of her life’

Dancing aside, Christine and David’s wedding went off without a hitch.

Although Sister Wives viewers already watched the lovebirds’ multi-part wedding special last year, they’ve gotten another account this season—this time more detailed from start to finish.

After the wedding, Christine told TLC’s cameras, “I had no idea this was waiting for me; no idea that I would find the love of my life and have the support of all of my kids.”

“It’s the most complete feeling I’ve ever felt in my whole life,” Christine added.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.